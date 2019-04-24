Redmi Y3 is all set to be launched in India today, and Xiaomi is largely expected to also launch the Redmi 7 alongside. The event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and it will be livestreamed on the company's social handles as well as its official website. The Redmi Y3 is teased to sport a 32-megapixel super selfie camera, a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a dual rear camera setup. The Redmi 7, on the other hand, has already been made official in China last month. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 632 SoC, and MIUI 10 software.

Redmi Y3 launch live stream details: How to watch, when to watch

The live stream will begin at 12pm (noon) IST, and you can hit the ‘Notify Me' button on the company website to get alerts for when the launch will begin. The Redmi Y3 is set to be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Amazon.in. India pricing and availability details of the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 will be announced at the event today.

Redmi Y3 price in India, specifications (expected)

The Redmi Y3 price in India can be expected to be similar to the company's previous Redmi Y-series handsets - the Redmi Y2 was launched starting at Rs. 9,999 last year, while the Redmi Y1 was launched starting at Rs. 8,999 the year before that. Notably, the Redmi Y3 hasn't been launched in China, and India would be the first market for unveil. It is teased to be highly durable, and a drop test was shown on video to testify the claim. The video also reveals that the phone will sport a waterdrop-style notch and a dual rear camera setup with a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Past leaks suggest 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC, and Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. The phone is already confirmed to come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi 7 specifications

To recall, the Redmi 7 price in China has been set at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,100) for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option comes at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,200). There is also the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of the Redmi 7 that is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200). Because the phone is available in China since a month, we already know the full specifications. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7 runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an 84-percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 7 sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. There are several preloaded features as well, such as AI Smart Beauty, Selfie Timer, and Face Unlock among others.

The Redmi 7 comes in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB onboard storage options that all are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a P2i splash-resistant coating.