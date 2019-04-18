Technology News

Redmi Y3 Teased to Sport 4,000mAh Battery, Gradient Finish Ahead of April 24 India Launch

, 18 April 2019
Redmi Y3 Teased to Sport 4,000mAh Battery, Gradient Finish Ahead of April 24 India Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Y3 is teased to have a gradient finish with Blue, Purple, and Yellow colour combination

Highlights

Redmi Y3 is teased to carry a 4,000mAh battery

This is touted to last for more than a day on a single charge

To recall, the Redmi Y2 had a 3,080mAh battery

Redmi Y3 is set to launch in India on April 24. But just days ahead of its formal debut, the Redmi phone has been teased to come with a 4,000mAh battery. This is notably a significant jump from the 3,080mAh battery featured on the Redmi Y2. Xiaomi has also separately revealed that the Redmi Y3 will sport a gradient back panel with a mix of Blue, Purple, and Yellow colours. The Redmi Y3 is already confirmed to come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi through the Redmi India Twitter account on Thursday released a teaser video that confirms the presence of a 4,000mAh battery on the Redmi Y3. It is touted to last at least more than a day.

The teased battery capacity of the Redmi Y3 is bigger than the 3,080mAh battery powering the Redmi Y2. Also, it is in line with the battery pack available on the recently launched Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7.

Alongside the battery pack, the Redmi India Twitter account featured an image suggesting the gradient back of the Redmi Y3. The phone appears to have a gradient finish with a colour combination of Blue, Purple, and Yellow. Of course, we can expect other colour options as well.

Xiaomi through its past teasers confirmed that the Redmi Y3 will come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. This is likely to be Samsung's 32-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GD1 sensor that was announced back in October last year.

The Redmi Y3 also recently got listed on Amazon.in with a 'Notify Me' button. However, it is formally set to launch in India on April 24.

Comments

Redmi Y3

Redmi Y3

Front Camera32-megapixel
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Rear CameraYes
Battery Capacity4000mAh


 
 

Realme U1
