Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A models will go on sale in India today. The budget smartphone, which was launched in the country as the successor to the Redmi Y1 in June, will be available for purchase through Amazon India and Mi.com. Alongside the Redmi Y2, Xiaomi will also bring its Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A on sale. The smart TVs will be available through Flipkart and Mi.com. Sale for the Redmi Y2 as well as the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A will begin at 12 noon IST. The products won't be available in large quantities considering the historical records of their flash sales.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A prices in India

The Redmi Y2 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM variant that comes with 64GB of onboard storage is available at Rs. 12,999. Both variants will go on sale later today in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. On the part of smart TVs, the Mi TV 4 price in India is set at Rs. 44,999 for the 55-inch 4K model, whereas the Mi TV 4A is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 32-inch model that sports an HD display and Rs. 22,999 for the variant with a 43-inch full-HD panel.

Redmi Y2, Mi TV specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI on top and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display that has an 18:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits of brightness. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB of RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Both cameras are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) features, and the front camera also supports Face Unlock.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review

Xiaomi has provided 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options on the Redmi Y2 that both are expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro USB. Besides, it packs a 3080mAh battery.

The Mi TV 4 comes as the most premium option in the Mi TV lineup in India. It has a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) HDR panel that has a thickness of 4.9mm and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The TV has a 178-degree of viewing angle and a response time of 8 milliseconds.

In contrast, the Mi TV 4A comes in two variants - one with a 32-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) panel and the other one in full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) panel. Both have 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and come with 178-degree of viewing angle and 60Hz of refresh rate. The Mi TV models run AI-backed PatchWall UI and have apps such as Hotstar and YouTube.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.