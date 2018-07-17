Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sales Today at 12pm

Redmi Y2 selfie smartphone and Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A models will be up for grabs today in their respective weekly flash sales. Notably, this is the second time in 2 days that the Redmi Y2 is available for purchase as the model was also part of a flash sale in the Amazon Prime Day Sale, with discount up to Rs. 1,750 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Similarly, the three Mi TV models were on sale with small discounts in the ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale, also with up to Rs. 1,750 discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Mi.com and Flipkart will host the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A sale today at 12pm, while the Redmi Y2 will be on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Redmi Y2 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India is Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. Colour variants of the smartphone include Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold. It will be up for purchase on Amazon.in.

Mi Tv 4A price in India for the 32-inch HD model is set at Rs. 13,999, while the 43-inch full-HD Mi TV 4A has been priced at Rs. 22,999. The premium 55-inch 4K Mi TV 4 comes with a price tag of Rs. 44,999. All three models will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12pm on July 10.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y2 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits screen brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the dual rear camera setup gets a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 3080mAh battery under the hood.

Talking about the Mi TV 4, the most premium television offering from Xiaomi in India sports a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) HDR panel and has a total thickness of just about 4.9mm. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. It has a viewing angle of 178-degrees and a response time of 8ms.

On the other hand, the 32-inch Mi TV 4A has an HD (1366x768 pixels) panel and the 43-inch Mi TV 4A has a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. Both come with 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. Xiaomi's AI-equipped PatchWall UI powers all these TVs.

