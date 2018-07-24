NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Sale Today at 12PM

, 24 July 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Sale Today at 12PM

Redmi Y2 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999

Highlights

  • The Redmi Y2 will be available via Amazon, Mi.com
  • Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A models will be on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com
  • The Xiaomi smart TV prices start at Rs. 13,999

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 budget selfie smartphone will go on sale today as part of the weekly flash sales of the smartphone. The company’s Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A smart TVs will also be up for grabs in separate flash sales today. The Redmi Y2 sale will be held on Amazon India and Mi.com, while the Mi TVs will become available via Flipkart and Mi.com. Customers will have to head to the respective websites at 12pm IST for a chance to grab the products. It is likely the Redmi Y2 and the three Mi TV models will be small quantities.

Redmi Y2 price in India

The Redmi Y2 price in India is Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 12,999 for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone comes in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colours. Coming to the Xiaomi smart TVs, the Mi TV 4 price is Rs. 44,999 and the model has a 55-inch 4K display. The Mi TV 4A price in India stands at Rs. 13,999 for the 32-inch model with HD screen, and Rs. 22,999 for the variant with 43-inch full-HD panel.

Redmi Y2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y2 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits screen brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the dual rear camera setup gets a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 3080mAh battery under the hood.

 

Talking about the Mi TV 4, the most premium television offering from Xiaomi in India sports a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) HDR panel and has a total thickness of just about 4.9mm. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. It has a viewing angle of 178-degrees and a response time of 8ms.

On the other hand, the 32-inch Mi TV 4A has an HD (1366x768 pixels) panel and the 43-inch Mi TV 4A has a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. Both come with 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. Xiaomi's AI-equipped PatchWall UI powers all these TVs.

Comments

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3080mAh
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Comment
 
 

Samsung Galaxy On6
