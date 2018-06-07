Redmi Y2 India Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Redmi Y2 is expected to be launched in India by Xiaomi today. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has an event scheduled at 3pm in New Delhi, where the budget smartphone is going to be unveiled. The Redmi Y2 is expected to be the rebranded Redmi S2 that was launched in China earlier this year. There have already been several leaks and rumours about the upcoming handset floating on the internet for quite some time now. Instead of bringing an all-new model, Xiaomi is expected to bring the Redmi S2 to the Indian market rebranded as Redmi Y2.

How to watch Redmi Y2 India launch live stream

The Redmi Y2 India launch will be live streamed on YouTube; as mentioned above, the event will start at 3pm. Though the live stream video link is not active yet, Xiaomi has already put up a placeholder on its official website. We will update this story with the live stream link once it becomes active so that you can catch all the action without missing a beat.

Redmi Y2 price in India, specifications

As per a previous report, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India will be Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage model. Additionally, the smartphone will likely be available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour models.

Over the past few weeks, the smartphone has been leaked right from specifications to benchmarks, giving us an idea of what to look forward to. We do know that the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is going to be an Amazon exclusive handset, and the e-commerce site had already listed the smartphone. As per the listing, the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon processor, selfie LED light, dual rear camera, and fingerprint sensor. The smartphone set to be the successor to the Redmi Y1 that was launched last year with selfie-centric features, including an LED selfie-light.When it comes to the specifications, it is expected that the Redmi Y2 will sport the same specifications as the Redmi S2.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi S2 runs Android-based MIUI 9. It sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with a 70.8 percent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, and has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Also, the storage options in the handset are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) via a dedicated slot. The Redmi S2 also has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port and packs a 3080mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.