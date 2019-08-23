Redmi Y2 started receiving its Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update earlier this month, however, a few days later, we received an intimation from our readers that the rollout appeared to have been halted. We reached out to Xiaomi for clarification, and were informed that this was indeed the case, and the update would restart soon once optimisations were made to it. Exact details about the problems with the original update that was released earlier in August aren't clear just yet. Those Redmi Y2 users who installed the first Pie update can expect the new update as well, along with those who've yet to take the plunge.

As we mentioned, the Redmi Y2 began receiving its Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update at the start of August, something that was initially brought to our attention by user reports. Xiaomi thereafter confirmed the rollout to Gadgets 360. The update than began rolling out earlier this month had build number MIUI 10.3.0.3.PEFMIXM, contained the July Android security patch, and was sized at 1.4GB.

We can expect the upcoming Redmi Y2 Android Pie update promised by Xiaomi to have a similar size, and may even feature the August security patch. Users can check for the availability of the fresh update by going to Settings > About phone > System update.

The original Android Pie update for the Redmi Y2 featured several changes, as per the changelog posted to the forums by users. These include a system-wide dark mode, a new locking functionality for Google contacts, optimisations to the Game Speed Booster when using the Game Turbo mode, improvements to Mi Cloud sync, a new customisable Lock Screen Clock, a fix for a SIM card contacts issue.

As readers would probably recall, the Redmi Y2 was launched in India in July 2018. At the time, it had shipped with MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.