Technology News
loading

Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India

The update is available through MIUI 10.3.3.0.PEFMIXM build.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 13:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India

Redmi Y2 was launched last year with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5

Highlights
  • The update is sized at 1.4GB
  • Xiaomi has provided the July 2019 Android security patch
  • Redmi Y2 has also received some optimisations

Redmi Y2 has started receiving the anticipated Android 9 Pie update in India, Xiaomi has confirmed to Gadgets 360. The update has arrived months after the Chinese company confirmed the Android Pie rollout. The Android Pie release comes along with the latest MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM and includes the July 2019 Android security patch. The update also has features such as a system-wide dark mode and an upgraded Game Speed Booster. The Redmi Y2 has also got an optimised Mi Cloud integration with improved sync functionality.

Xiaomi has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it has started rolling out the Android Pie update for the Redmi Y2 in India.

The Android Pie update for the Redmi Y2 is seeded through MIUI 10.3.0.3.PEFMIXM build that is sized at 1.4GB, according to a user post on the MIUI forums. The update comes along with the July 2019 Android security patch and adds the system-wide dark mode that was originally available on the latest Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi has included a new locking functionality that allows Redmi Y2 users to lock their Google contacts. The preloaded Game Speed Booster has also been optimised to display hands-free call duration accurately when using the Game Turbo mode. Similarly, the Mi Cloud integration has been updated to improve sync across multiple devices.

The changelog provided alongside the update notification, as shared by some MIUI forum members, also highlights that the latest Redmi Y2 update includes a new customisable Lock Screen Clock. There is also a fix for an issue that was restricting the deletion of contacts saved in the SIM card.

redmi y2 android pie update rollout miui forums Redmi Y2 Xiaomi

Redmi Y2 update includes new features and bug fixes
Photo Credit: MIUI forums

 

You can check the arrival of the Android Pie update on your Redmi Y2 by going to Settings > About phone > System update.

To recall, the Redmi Y2 was launched back in July last year with MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Xiaomi initially indicated that the Redmi Y2 aka Redmi S2 wouldn't receive Android Pie, though it clarified the development and confirmed the latest update in April.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 625
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3080mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Y2, Redmi S2, Android Pie, MIUI 10, Xiaomi, Redmi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Portronics Dynamo Wireless Speaker Launched in India Priced at Rs. 1,999
Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving August Update With Security Patches, Wi-Fi Improvements
Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  4. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme on Android, iOS
  6. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  7. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  8. Google Assistant Can Now Read Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages
  9. Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
  10. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launched With Touch Sensitive Bezels, Voice Calling Support
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Astro White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Details
  3. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving August Update With Security Patches, Wi-Fi Improvements
  4. Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India
  5. Portronics Dynamo Wireless Speaker Launched in India Priced at Rs. 1,999
  6. Google Pixel 3 Users Report Erratic Focus Lock, Camera Stabilisation Issues
  7. The Eternals: Marvel Movie Said to Cast Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan
  8. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, LG W10, Redmi Y3 to Receive Discounts, Other Offers
  9. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 6,999
  10. Venom 2 Hires Andy Serkis as Director for Spider-Man Spin-Off Sequel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.