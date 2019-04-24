Technology News

Redmi Y2 to Get Android 9 Pie Update, Xiaomi Clarifies

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Y2 to Get Android 9 Pie Update, Xiaomi Clarifies

Redmi Y2 currently runs on Android 8.1 Oreo

Highlights

Redmi Y2 was launched in India in July 2018

Xiaomi had earlier suspended Pie development of Redmi S2 (Redmi Y2)

The Xiaomi phone is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC

Redmi Y2 will be getting the Android 9 Pie update, Xiaomi has stated. The company came out with the clarification following a recent post on the company's China forum, which indicated that the Xiaomi Redmi S2 (known as Redmi Y2 outside China) won't be getting the Android 9 Pie update. This had led to a lot of frustration among the Redmi Y2 buyers as the phone was launched in July 2018 and is not even one-year-old. The company has not said anything about the fate of Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A Android Pie updates and the two phones were also said to be not getting the update.

In an official post on Xiaomi's India forum, the company announced that Redmi Y2 will be getting the Android Pie update after all. The company did not share a time-frame of when the consumers can expect to see it.

“While there are some speculations going on about the Android 9 Pie availability on Redmi Y2, do note that Redmi Y2 will get Android 9 Pie in the future for sure and hence it doesn't affect the schedule of the MIUI Stable ROM release including Android base upgrade and software support,” the company wrote.

As we mentioned earlier, Redmi Y2 was originally unveiled in July 2018 with MIUI 9.5, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Pie will be the first major Android update for the phone.

To recall, Redmi Y2 packs a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC (up to 2GHz). Additionally, the phone comes with a vertically stacked dual camera setup on the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie Super Pixel. The company has also packed a 3080mAh battery in the smartphone.

Xiaomi has not said anything about Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones, so it is unlikely that two phones will not get Android Pie. Xiaomi had recently announced the suspension of the Android Pie update development for Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi S2 on its China forum.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 625
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3080mAh
Further reading: Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Redmi 6, Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Xiaomi, Android 9 Pie, MIUI
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Should Be Liable for Privacy Missteps, Top US Lawmaker Says
Redmi Y2 to Get Android 9 Pie Update, Xiaomi Clarifies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. Reliance Jio to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV at Rs. 600 a Month: Report
  3. Avengers: Endgame Has No Post-Credits Scenes: Reports
  4. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  6. Mi LED Smart Bulb With Claimed '11-Year Life' Launched in India by Xiaomi
  7. Apple Sued for $1 Billion by Teenager: Here's Why
  8. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Front Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M40 Tipped With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.