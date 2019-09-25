Redmi Y2 Android Pie Update Rollout Resumes With Optimisations in Tow

Redmi Y2 received the Android Pie software update in India earlier this year. The latest Android Pie update was released along with the latest MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM and the July Android Security Patch. However, Xiaomi put the brakes on the software update rollout recently and clarified that the software update will resume after optimisations. It looks like Xiaomi has carried out the optimisations ad the rollout has now resumed for the Redmi Y2.

Xiaomi has resumed the software rollout for the Redmi Y2 and has also posted the latest firmware online. Initially, Xiaomi was rolling out an update with MIUI 10.3.0.3.PEFMIXM as the version number which was 1.4GB in size. The update that Xiaomi is now rolling out has a MIUI 10.3.5.0.PEFMIXM version number and has the same size.

The previous software rollout brought features like system-wide dark mode, an upgraded Game Speed Booster. The preloaded Game Speed Booster had also been updated to display hands-free call duration accurately when using the Game Turbo mode. The Mi Cloud integration has been updated to improve sync across multiple devices. Xiaomi also added a new customisable Lock Screen Clock, support for dual 4G VoLTE, face unlock for App Lock and fixed SIM card contacts issue.

Those who had managed to update their Redmi Y2 devices before the rollout was paused can expect a 178MB OTA patch with the security patch, a user report claims.

If you have a Redmi Y2 and haven't updated the smartphone, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > About phone > System Update. If you don't wish to wait for an update to reach your smartphone, then you can download the stable ROM from the official website and flash it. This method erases data however, and we urge users to backup their devices before proceeding.