Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite have started receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable update, according to some user reports. The update is reportedly rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package in India. While the new MIUI version brings a list of interface-level changes to the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite, it doesn't upgrade the operating system to Android Oreo. This means that even after installing the latest update, your Redmi phone will continue to run Android 7.1 Nougat. The Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones were introduced back in November 2017.

As multiple users reported on the Mi Community forums, the MIUI 10 Global Stable update for the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite is around 507MB of size. The update, particularly for the Redmi Y1, brings MIUI v10.2.1.0.NDKMIXM, as per the screenshots shared by the users.

MIUI 10 update changelog

The changelog featured on one of the screenshots highlights that the MIUI 10 Global Stable update for the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite brings an updated Android security patch. The update also apparently fixes the interface for switching between the front and rear cameras during video calls and addresses issues around notifications. Furthermore, it is found to fix issues related to the lock screen, status bar, and notification bar, and the default recorder app.

Photo Credit: MIUI forums/ Aditya9110

That being said, the latest MIUI update doesn't include the anticipated Android Oreo, and the software is still based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

How to download MIUI 10 on Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite

You can manually check the availability of the MIUI 10 Global Stable update on the Redmi Y1 or the Redmi Y1 Lite by going to Settings > About phone > System update.

Alternatively, XDA Developers has provided download links to let you manually install the MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi Y1 or Redmi Y1 Lite.

To recall, the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite were launched in India back in November 2017. Both handsets come with an LED selfie light. The Redmi Y1 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, whereas the Redmi Y1 Lite has a 5-megapixel sensor. The latter comes as a rebranded Redmi Note 5A, while the former is the India version of the Redmi Note 5A Prime.