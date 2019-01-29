NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi X Purported Leaked Poster Points to February 15 Launch, In Display Fingerprint Sensor On Board

Redmi X Purported Leaked Poster Points to February 15 Launch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor On-Board

, 29 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi X Purported Leaked Poster Points to February 15 Launch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor On-Board

Photo Credit: Sina

Redmi X is reportedly going to be an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 7

Highlights

  • The Redmi X is likely to be an upgrade over Redmi Note 7
  • It is unclear if the phone will be released internationally
  • The Redmi Note 7 was recently teased to be ‘coming soon’ to India

After a false alarm on January 10, the rumoured Redmi X smartphone is now said to be coming on February 15. As per an alleged leaked poster that surfaced on Chinese social media over the weekend, the phone will reportedly include an in-display fingerprint sensor, something that is still rare for Xiaomi or Redmi-branded phones. Although it is claimed that the leaked poster is official, we were unable to independently verify its authenticity. No other specifics of the phone are available at this moment.

As per a report in Chinese website Sina, the Redmi X could turn out to be an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 7 smartphone, which was unveiled earlier this month in the company's home market. The website speculates that the Redmi X could be a new variant of the Redmi Note 7 with an in-display fingerprint sensor on-board.

The previous leaks about the Redmi X that were floating around before the official launch of Redmi Note 7, had also pointed towards specifications similar to the Redmi Note 7. So, it is a possibility that Redmi X ends up being an upgraded version of Redmi Note 7 with some added new features. Separately, Redmi is also believed to be including some enhancements in the Redmi Note 7 Pro over the vanilla Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi had briefly talked about the Redmi Note 7 Pro at the Redmi Note launch event, but the company just revealed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will include a different image sensor than the one present in Redmi Note 7. The latter includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor.

Since the Redmi Note 7 is yet to make its international debut, although the India head of Xiaomi did tease the phone as “coming soon” last week, it is unclear which of Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi X will end up being releasing outside China and which of these will be exclusive to the country. Hopefully we will get clarity on February 15, when Redmi is seemingly planning to unveil the Redmi X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi X, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi, Redmi
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
Honor View 20 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
Redmi X Purported Leaked Poster Points to February 15 Launch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor On-Board
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  2. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  3. Some OnePlus 6T Users Are Reporting a New Rapid Battery Drain Issue
  4. Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in India
  5. How to Record a Call on iPhone or Android Phone for Free
  6. FaceTime Bug Allows Access to Your Audio, Disable FaceTime Until Fix Comes
  7. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date Is Next Month: Report
  8. Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 Launched in India
  9. Realme C1 (2019) With 32GB Storage, Up to 3GB RAM Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.