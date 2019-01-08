NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi X Listed Online Ahead of January 10 Event; CEO Shares Photos Revealing Colour and Design Details

Redmi X Listed Online Ahead of January 10 Event; CEO Shares Photos Revealing Colour and Design Details

, 08 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi X Listed Online Ahead of January 10 Event; CEO Shares Photos Revealing Colour and Design Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lei Jun

JD.com has listed a Redmi X device for pre-sale at CNY 9,999

Highlights

  • The Redmi X has been listed on JD.com ahead of launch
  • It has been priced at CNY 9,999 and is up for pre-sale
  • Xiaomi founder lei Jun has also shared photos of the device

The mystery around the upcoming Redmi device continues. Just ahead of the launch on January 10, the Redmi phone may have been listed as Redmi X in China. The phone has been spotted on online retail site JD.com with an obvious placeholder price. The listing comes with a placeholder image that shows a curtain on the phone, and pre-sale of the device has already started. Furthermore, Xiaomi founder Lei Jun has shared three photos of the upcoming Redmi device, confirming colour options, back panel design details, and more.

Starting with the JD.com listing, the e-commerce site is taking orders for the upcoming Redmi phone already, and is asking CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 102,300) for it - very obviously a placeholder price. The listing has images that indicate that the phone is hiding behind the curtains until official unveil. It is named as Redmi X, and this could be the official name of the upcoming phone, or just a makeshift moniker for the upcoming device. Leaks have been disarray in the recent past, with some suggesting that the Redmi Note 7 is set for launch, while some suggest that the Redmi 7 or the Redmi Pro 2 is set for launch on Thursday.

Apart from the listing, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared photos of the Redmi phone, showing off the back and also revealing colour options. The Weibo post suggests that the smartphone will come in pink, black, and blue colour options. The former two will see gradient finishes, while the classic black option will see a matte finish. The back will sport a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically - with the primary lens expected to house the 48-megapixel Sony IMX568 sensor - and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Jun says that the Redmi phone will sport 2.5D glass for protection. The smartphone looks very similar to the Xiaomi Mi Play that was recently launched by the company.

Whatever it may be called, the first Redmi phone after the sub-brand announcement is set to be launched on January 10. Xiaomi has been teasing a 48-megapixel sensor-backed phone for its January 10 event since a while now, with the latest announcement confirming that Redmi will now be considered an independent brand that will focus on aggressive pricing and being online exclusive.

A poster leaked very recently suggests that the Redmi Note 7 will be launched at the event, and it is tipped to run on Android 9 Pie, be powered by the Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, and pack 6GB RAM. The poster also suggested three colour options, similar to that of what Jun shared. Xiaomi recently also announced that it has partnered with Tik Tok for the launch of the upcoming phone. The company could be looking at exploring the online content market with this new partnership, but this is all just speculation at this point. Xiaomi should detail what this partnership brings to the table at the event.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 7, REdmi Pro 2, Redmi 7
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Here Launches SoMo, a Social Mobility App for Ride Sharing, Public Transport, and More
Ford Breaks With GM, Toyota on Future of Talking-Car Technology
Redmi X Listed Online Ahead of January 10 Event; CEO Shares Photos Revealing Colour and Design Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. Jabra Unveils Elite 85h Headphones at CES, Its Most Premium Offering Yet
  3. Honor Play 8A With Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched
  4. Reliance Jio Seems to Be Blocking Proxy Websites
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Get December Security Patch
  6. Honor 10 Lite India Launch Set for January 15, Will Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Geekbench Listing Spotted, January 10 Launch Tipped
  8. Xiaomi Launches AirPods Clone 'Mi AirDots Pro' and a New Smart Speaker
  9. How a Japanese Billionaire Took Over the Top Spot on Twitter
  10. Beware: 'WhatsApp Gold' Is Nothing But a Hoax
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.