Technology News
loading

Redmi Teases Launch of New Product in India, May Be Power Bank or Bluetooth Speaker

India chief Manu Kumar Jain’s latest video teaser tweet suggests that the upcoming product launch under the Redmi branding series, may not be a phone.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 13:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Teases Launch of New Product in India, May Be Power Bank or Bluetooth Speaker

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

Redmi’s new video teaser shows glimpses of a mystery product

Highlights
  • The caption suggests that the product will be ‘smooth, suave, powerful’
  • A new product line for the Indian market may be introduced
  • Xiaomi could also be teasing the launch of a new RedmiBook

Xiaomi's India chief Manu Kumar Jain has released another teaser for its upcoming Redmi device launch in India, and this time the video teaser suggests that it may not be a phone. The teaser gives us glimpses of the device, leaving us more confused than before, and the caption suggests more power and a ‘suave design'. All of this leads us to speculate that Xiaomi could be launching a new power bank under the Redmi series in India. It could also be teasing a completely new product category like a Bluetooth speaker, or may even the RedmiBook, which has been reported to launch in India this year.

Jain's latest tweet brings a new teaser for an upcoming Redmi device launch in India. The teaser's caption suggests that the product will be ‘smooth, suave, powerful', and he shared a tagline ‘power has a new look'. The video attached to the tweet shows glimpses of the device, and by whatever little is seen, it doesn't seem like the company is teasing the launch of an upcoming phone. Glimpses of the device suggest that it may be a power bank or a Bluetooth speaker, a first to launch under the Redmi India branding if true.

The company has launched a few power banks and even Bluetooth speakers under the Redmi branding in China, and we could expect Xiaomi to make one of these available in India. Alternatively, the company could have manufactured a completely new product line for the Indian audience, as it has been known to do so in the past.

Recent reports also suggest that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the RedmiBook series in India. The RedmiBook trademark was spotted in India recently hinting at Xiaomi's entry into the laptop market. It could be possible that Jain is teasing the arrival of the RedmiBook series in India, but of course this is pure speculation from our end. Let us know what you think that could launch in the Redmi series next, in the comments below!

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, RedmiBook, Redmi Power Bank, Redmi Speaker, Manu Kumar Jain
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Huawei Promises 'Made in Europe' 5G for EU

Related Stories

Redmi Teases Launch of New Product in India, May Be Power Bank or Bluetooth Speaker
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pablo Escobar’s Brother Launches an Affordable Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone
  2. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  3. Redmi India Teases Mysterious New Product: Here's What It Could Be
  4. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  5. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  7. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  8. Poco X2 Review
  9. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  10. Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More on Prime Video in February
#Latest Stories
  1. Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Selling a $399 Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone, But Should You Really Buy It?
  2. Google US Antitrust Probe Being Discussed by State Attorneys General, Justice Department
  3. YouTube Set to Discontinue Its Classic Desktop Interface in March, Recommends Users to Switch to New Version
  4. Huawei P40 Pro Live Photo Leak Tips Dual Selfie Cameras
  5. Redmi Teases Launch of New Product in India, May Be Power Bank or Bluetooth Speaker
  6. Huawei Promises 'Made in Europe' 5G for EU
  7. Snap Misses Revenue Estimates Over Ad Competition From Google, Facebook
  8. Google, Tinder Being Probed Over Use of Data in EU by Irish Regulator
  9. iPhone App Makers Said to Be Questioned in US Antitrust Probe of Apple
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ App Listed on App Store, Leak Reveals Key Specifications and Upgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.