Redmi started off as a series of affordable smartphones from Xiaomi but has now turned into an independent entity. The first smartphone in the new Redmi by Xiaomi brand, the Redmi Note 7, managed to gather a lot of attention primarily because of what it had to offer for the price. The main USP of this smartphone was the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor which is a part of the dual camera setup. The company has also teased the Redmi Note 7 Pro as well as another upcoming Redmi flagship device, while details are emerging slowly, launch timelines are a bit more uncertain.

While Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had commented on his Weibo channel about the flagship smartphone sporting a Snapdragon 855 SoC. A new post on Weibo by Redmi chief Lu Weibing confirms that the upcoming Redmi flagship will indeed sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Lu Weibing who recently joined Xiaomi posted a photo of the Redmi team at Xiaomi's R&D facility in Shenzhen discussing upcoming smartphones from Redmi.

Lu Weibing said that the team discussed two smartphones in detail, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the other referred to as the “855 Flaship”. This pretty much confirms that the new company will also be making flagship spec phones, something entirely different from what the Redmi series is known for.

The first smartphone from Redmi, the Redmi Note 7 was announced on January 15 and went on sale in China at a price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,400). It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes in three variants. It has a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4. The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon as the company has already started teasing its arrival. The Redmi Note 7 Pro launch might also be nearby as the smartphone was recently leaked revealing a lot of details. Redmi has also launched a budget smartphone called the Redmi Go in Philippines running Android Oreo (Go edition).

While an affordable flagship smartphone is something a lot of people look forward to, Redmi hasn't given a timeline for this “855 Flagship” yet.