It is a known fact that Xiaomi has been working on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-based Redmi flagship smartphone for quite some time now. We have seen multiple leaks about it from different people including Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing. Xiaomi refers to this upcoming device as the Snapdragon 855 flagship and more news about this smartphone has popped up. While this device was earlier rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint scanner, fresh development point that it will now have a capacitive fingerprint scanner.

This new information is courtesy Lu Weibing who replied to a user on Weibo when asked about the presence of a rear fingerprint sensor. Lu Weibing mentioned that the on-screen fingerprint is very expensive and partly confirmed the absence of the on-screen fingerprint sensor. This was first spotted by Mydrivers.

While the Redmi 855 Flagship was rumoured to have a pop-up selfie camera, recent leaks suggest that the flagship won't have a pop-up selfie camera. Instead, it will have a hole-punch display and a triple camera setup at the back.

The Redmi 855 Flagship is also expected to offer good performance and could be in-line or more powerful than the Xiaomi Mi 9. Xiaomi Co-Founder and President Lin Bin shared screenshots of top performing phones on AnTuTu. The top two positions in this list are held by Xiaomi Mi 9 series smartphones. In the same post Bin asked Redmi's Lu Weibing to take this challenge to which Lu replied that Redmi is ready for it.

This hints that the Redmi 855 could be fast and recent reports hint that the phone will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage onboard. From the same report we also know that the phone will sport a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display. The triple camera setup on the Redmi 855 Flagship is said to comprise of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. The smartphone will likely run MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie.

At the moment there is no word on when this smartphone will be launched or what it will be called. However, it will be interesting to see if it can manage to beat the Mi 9 series smartphones to capture the top spot on AnTuTu.