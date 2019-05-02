A Redmi phone with Snapdragon 855 processor has been rumoured for a while now, and recently a poster circulated on Chinese social networking site suggesting that this phone will be called Redmi X and it will launch on May 14. Now, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has confirmed that the phone will not be called Redmi X. He says that it will sport a better name, but hasn't detailed on the official name as of yet. The phone is also expected to sport a triple rear camera setup.

Weibing took to Weibo to confirm that the Snapdragon 855 SoC Redmi phone will not be called Redmi X. He wrote (translated), “Not called Redmi X, there will be a better name. Good night.” While he refutes the phone being called Redmi X, he doesn't deny or confirm the alleged launch date of May 14. There's no official confirmation from the company regarding the launch date.

Redmi X could be a placeholder name for the upcoming flagship and the ‘X' may be replaced with something fitting. Alternatively, the Redmi X could be a completely different device, with different specifications, and could be the phone with a pop-up selfie camera that the company recently teased. The Redmi X has been rumoured to launch on several occasions, with several launch dates tipped, but the company hasn't made it official yet. If the Redmi X does launch on May 14, it will collide with the launch of the OnePlus 7 flagship phone.

Coming back to the Redmi 855 flagship, recent reports suggest that the Redmi flagship will not have a pop-up selfie camera. Instead, it will have a hole-punch display and a triple camera setup at the back. The phone is also rumoured to not sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Specifications are tipped to include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board. Reports also suggest that the phone will sport a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display. The triple camera setup on the Redmi 855 Flagship is said to comprise of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. The smartphone will likely run MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie.