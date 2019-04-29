Technology News

Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Teased on Video by Xiaomi

Xiaomi teases Redmi smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, could be coming to India soon.

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 18:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Teased on Video by Xiaomi

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi smartphone to sport a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is working on a Redmi phone with pop-up selfie camera
  • It will be a part of the Redmi series
  • It could be powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC

Xiaomi seems to be working on adding a smartphone with a new pop-up selfie camera to its Redmi lineup. In a teaser video posted on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has teased a near full-screen Redmi smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. This teaser video has been merged with the trailer of Avengers: Endgame and also features some of the other popular smartphones in the Redmi series like the Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The new smartphone teased in this video is likely going to be a part of the Redmi series of smartphones, as it has been teased by the Redmi page on Weibo. Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain had teased about the launch of a new Redmi smartphone that will make its way to the Indian market. According to the tweet by Manu Kumar Jain, the upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 730 and the Snapdragon 730G processor recently. These are based on an 8nm process and have eight Kryo 470 cores along with an Adreno 618 GPU. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G is also powering the Samsung Galaxy A80 which was recently announced but it hasn't made its way to India yet.

We have already seen a few leaks in the past about a Redmi Pro 2 smartphone that was rumoured to have a pop-up selfie camera. But it was refuted by a Xiaomi official soon later. While it isn't clear which model Xiaomi is planning to launch in India, we'll have to wait for a bit to find out more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Realme Pop-Selfie Camera Smartphone Seen in Teaser Video With Notch-Less Display
Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Teased on Video by Xiaomi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review
  2. OnePlus 7 Dual Rear Cameras May Just Have Been Seen in a Music Video
  3. GoT’s Great Battle of Winterfell Wasn't That Great After All
  4. Avengers: Endgame Blasts Off With $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend
  5. Airtel Brings New Rs. 48, Rs. 98 Prepaid Data Plans With 28 Days Validity
  6. Game of Thrones Predictions: Who Will Claim the Iron Throne? [Spoilers]
  7. Realme 1, Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro to Receive HyperBoost 2.0 Feature
  8. Jio Is Now Apparently Offering Landline Services to GigaFiber Subscribers
  9. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.