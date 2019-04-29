Xiaomi seems to be working on adding a smartphone with a new pop-up selfie camera to its Redmi lineup. In a teaser video posted on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has teased a near full-screen Redmi smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. This teaser video has been merged with the trailer of Avengers: Endgame and also features some of the other popular smartphones in the Redmi series like the Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The new smartphone teased in this video is likely going to be a part of the Redmi series of smartphones, as it has been teased by the Redmi page on Weibo. Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain had teased about the launch of a new Redmi smartphone that will make its way to the Indian market. According to the tweet by Manu Kumar Jain, the upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 730 and the Snapdragon 730G processor recently. These are based on an 8nm process and have eight Kryo 470 cores along with an Adreno 618 GPU. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G is also powering the Samsung Galaxy A80 which was recently announced but it hasn't made its way to India yet.

We have already seen a few leaks in the past about a Redmi Pro 2 smartphone that was rumoured to have a pop-up selfie camera. But it was refuted by a Xiaomi official soon later. While it isn't clear which model Xiaomi is planning to launch in India, we'll have to wait for a bit to find out more.