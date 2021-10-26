Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Smart Band Pro May Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 Series on October 28, Renders Leak

Redmi Smart Band Pro May Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 Series on October 28, Renders Leak

Redmi Smart Band Pro is seen to have a similar design as the Huawei Watch Fit.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 October 2021 14:55 IST
Redmi Smart Band Pro May Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 Series on October 28, Renders Leak

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Redmi Smart Band Pro may feature a colour touchscreen display

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart Band Pro is reported to come with silicone straps
  • Redmi Smart Band Pro may have a pogo pin at the back for charging
  • Redmi Smart Band Pro is likely to have an interchangeable lock system

Redmi Smart Band Pro is reported to launch alongside the Redmi Note 11 series on October 28. Xiaomi is hosting a grand event to launch the new smartphone series, wherein the Redmi Watch 2 unveil is already confirmed. Now, a new report suggests that the Redmi Smart Band Pro may also be introduced. Renders of the new fitness band have leaked in a new report. It looks very similar to the Huawei Watch Fit with the large rectangular colour display.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked renders of the Redmi Smart Band Pro showing its design from all angles. The report adds the fitness band will be unveiled on October 28 in China. It will also go on sale in Europe and Germany later on. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is said to be a budget wearable and renders show that it will have a large rectangular display with silicone straps. It is reminiscent to the design of the Huawei Watch Fit.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is reported to have a plastic housing with a flat frame. It is said to have an interchangeable strap locked in with a mechanical system. The wearable has a pogo pin charging system at the back of the dial. The straps are seen to be made with silicone. Apart from this, very few details about the Redmi Smart Band Pro have been leaked.

Redmi Smart Band Pro looks to be an upgrade to the Redmi Smart Band launched last year. It will likely come with all the necessary sensors for heart rate monitoring, steps and calorie counting, and sleep monitoring as well. As mentioned, the Redmi Smart Band Pro may launch alongside the Redmi Watch 2 on October 28. Teasers have been a regular affair for the latter and it is confirmed to feature an AMOLED display. The smartwatch is teased to have a larger screen real estate than the predecessor Redmi Watch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart Band Pro Price, Redmi Smart Band Pro Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mastercard Strikes Deal With Digital Wallet Bakkt, Plans to Bring ‘Broad Set’ of Crypto Services to US

Related Stories

Redmi Smart Band Pro May Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 Series on October 28, Renders Leak
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  2. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  3. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  4. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed
  5. Google Tensor SoC Beats Other Flagship Chips in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed by Lu Weibing Ahead of Launch
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Smart Band Pro May Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 Series on October 28, Renders Leak
  2. Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Is 'People's Crypto', Snubs Shiba Inu Momentum
  3. Mastercard Strikes Deal With Digital Wallet Bakkt, Plans to Bring ‘Broad Set’ of Crypto Services to US
  4. NASA Discovers Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  5. Nigeria Launches eNaira Digital Currency Amid Hope, Scepticism, and Plenty of Uncertainty
  6. HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus With ANC, IPX5 Rating, 86-Hour 'Standby Time' Reportedly Launched
  7. iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 With SharePlay Support Released; HomePod Users Get Spatial Audio, Lossless Playback
  8. Huawei Watch Fit Mini With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, SpO2 Sensor, 96 Sports Mode Debuts
  9. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed to October 29
  10. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Announces Plans for Private Space Station 'Orbital Reef'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com