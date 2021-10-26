Redmi Smart Band Pro is reported to launch alongside the Redmi Note 11 series on October 28. Xiaomi is hosting a grand event to launch the new smartphone series, wherein the Redmi Watch 2 unveil is already confirmed. Now, a new report suggests that the Redmi Smart Band Pro may also be introduced. Renders of the new fitness band have leaked in a new report. It looks very similar to the Huawei Watch Fit with the large rectangular colour display.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked renders of the Redmi Smart Band Pro showing its design from all angles. The report adds the fitness band will be unveiled on October 28 in China. It will also go on sale in Europe and Germany later on. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is said to be a budget wearable and renders show that it will have a large rectangular display with silicone straps. It is reminiscent to the design of the Huawei Watch Fit.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is reported to have a plastic housing with a flat frame. It is said to have an interchangeable strap locked in with a mechanical system. The wearable has a pogo pin charging system at the back of the dial. The straps are seen to be made with silicone. Apart from this, very few details about the Redmi Smart Band Pro have been leaked.

Redmi Smart Band Pro looks to be an upgrade to the Redmi Smart Band launched last year. It will likely come with all the necessary sensors for heart rate monitoring, steps and calorie counting, and sleep monitoring as well. As mentioned, the Redmi Smart Band Pro may launch alongside the Redmi Watch 2 on October 28. Teasers have been a regular affair for the latter and it is confirmed to feature an AMOLED display. The smartwatch is teased to have a larger screen real estate than the predecessor Redmi Watch.