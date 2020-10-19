Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Considering to Launch Small Screen Smartphone Like iPhone 12 Mini; General Manager Lu Weibing Warns of Battery Compromise

Redmi Considering to Launch Small Screen Smartphone Like iPhone 12 Mini; General Manager Lu Weibing Warns of Battery Compromise

Redmi looks to go the Apple way and launch a ‘mini’ small screen smartphone just like the iPhone 12 mini.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 October 2020 19:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Considering to Launch Small Screen Smartphone Like iPhone 12 Mini; General Manager Lu Weibing Warns of Battery Compromise

Redmi general manager Lu Weibing shared that the company was considering the possibility of a mini phone

Highlights
  • There is no clarity on whether the company will launch it or not
  • Redmi GM confirms that battery life will be compromised
  • Redmi Note 10 series is expected to launch this month

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has shared a new social media post hinting that the company is considering the launch of a small screen phone. Xiaomi is known to have taken a lot of inspiration from Apple in the past, and Weibing was indirectly hinting at launching a similar phone like the iPhone 12 mini. Apple launched the iPhone 12 mini last week alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 mini is the most affordable of the lot, and it comes with a small 5.4-inch Super Retina display.

Weibing, through his social media post on Weibo, confirmed that Redmi has also considered the possibility of producing a ‘mini' smartphone. However, he warned that the company would have to compromise on the battery capacity a lot. He explained that reducing the form factor of a smartphone will directly mean that the battery integrated inside will also be smaller and so the battery life will be compromised significantly. The iPhone 12 mini only has a 2,227mAh battery, which was revealed through a recent certification. The iPhone 12 has a larger frame, and reportedly has a bigger 2,815mAh battery too.

In the post, he also shared a photo of the Xiaomi headquarters in China and left the matter open-ended. Weibing offered no confirmation on whether the company is going ahead with manufacturing a Redmi smartphone with a small screen even though it means compromising on battery, or if it has decided against it and shelved the idea. If the company has chosen the former, more information on this Redmi ‘mini' handset should be revealed soon.

Redmi Note 10 series is reported to be in the works and the company may bring a small screen option with this series. Of course, this is pure speculation from our end, and the Redmi Note 10 series may not see any such option. A recent report suggested that this series may launch sometime this month itself.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Lu Weibing
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 12, 12 Pro Pre-Orders Close to Entire iPhone 11 Lineup Performance: Report

Related Stories

Redmi Considering to Launch Small Screen Smartphone Like iPhone 12 Mini; General Manager Lu Weibing Warns of Battery Compromise
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  3. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  4. Apple Reveals iPhone 12, 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost
  5. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Bring 'Lowest' Prices on Top Mobile Phones
  8. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin
  10. Nokia Selected by NASA to Build a Mobile Network on the Moon
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Considering to Launch Small Screen Smartphone Like iPhone 12 Mini; General Manager Lu Weibing Warns of Battery Compromise
  2. iPhone 12, 12 Pro Pre-Orders Close to Entire iPhone 11 Lineup Performance: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A51 Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Reports
  4. Nokia Selected by NASA to Build 4G LTE Mobile Network on the Moon
  5. HTC Desire 20+ With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Offering Free Virtual Workshops in India on Photography, Art, Music, and More
  7. TikTok Pakistan Ban Lifted After Company Vows to Moderate Content
  8. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India: Price, Sale Offers
  9. EU Countries Contemplate Strategy to Counter 5G Conspiracy Theories
  10. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Weekend Data Rollover Offer Lets You Carry Forward Unused Data to the Weekend
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com