Redmi S2 Price Leaked Online, Official Poster Highlights Antenna Lines

Redmi S2, the next budget smartphone in Xiaomi's popular range of Redmi handsets, is slated for launch in China on May 10. While quite a few leaks and teasers have given us a good look at the upcoming smartphone, Xiaomi has not stopped posting news around the Redmi S2 as the launch date nears. In the latest set of leaks, a seemingly official poster shows us the back of the smartphone - which has iPhone-like bent antenna lines on top and an iPhone X-like vertical dual rear camera setup. There's also a mention of the Redmi S2 price, which has remained shrouded in mystery till now.

In a report by MyDrivers, an apparent official poster reveals certain aspects of the Redmi S2's design. As mentioned above, the antenna lines and dual rear camera setup have been shown in a Gold colour variant of the smartphone. Apart from that, the poster also reaffirms the launch date as May 10, and the handset is suggested to sport a 12-megapixel rear primary sensor with AI capabilities, with a 5-megapixel sensor hinted as the secondary sensor. The phone will be made available in China through Suning.com. As for Redmi S2 price, the report suggests the handset will cost under CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) at launch, though it is not clear which RAM + storage variant this price tag is for.

Photo Credit: MyDrivers

Redmi S2 rumoured specifications

Xiaomi Redmi S2 is expected to run MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It will sport a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage and Adreno 506 GPU.

In terms of optics, the phone will get a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera combo, as well as a 16-megapixel front camera. There is expected to be a 3000mAh battery under the hood. And, dimensions of the Redmi S2 will be 160.7x77.3x8.1mm, while weight is expected to be 170 grams.