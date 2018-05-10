Redmi S2 was launched in China on Thursday, the company's first smartphone in its Redmi S-Series. The biggest highlight of Redmi S2 is its front-facing camera, which sports a 16-megapixel sensor with 2-micron pixels. This, combined with AI-based beautification features, makes it the 'best Redmi selfie phone' ever, the company said. Other highlights include a dual rear camera setup, an 18:9 display, iPhone-style antenna lines, the Xiao Ai voice assistant, a Face Unlock feature, and the Snapdragon 625 SoC at its price point. The Redmi S2 was launched in collaboration with retailer Suning.com.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 price, first sale

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant, and goes up to CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,700) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will go on sale on at 10am CST on May 17 on Suning.com. It will be available in Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver, and Rose Gold colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi S2 runs MIUI 9 based on Android. It sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with a 70.8 percent NTSC colour gamut. The Redmi S2 is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM depending on the model purchased.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 bears a dual rear camera setup, with the primary camera sporting a 12-megapixel sensor and the secondary camera sporting a 5-megapixel camera. The company is touting an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF autofocus, and LED, apart from an AI Portrait Mode, HDR, and facial recognition. The front camera of the Redmi S2 bears a 16-megapixel sensor with 2-microns pixels, combining four pixels into one single, oversized pixel. The front camera offers AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock (with face recognition).

The Redmi S2 will be available in two inbuilt storage variants - 32GB and 64GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own card slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity sensor. The Redmi S2 sports a 3080mAh battery, measures 160.73x77.26x8.1mm, and weighs 170 grams