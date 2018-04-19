Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi S2 Budget Phone With Dual Camera, Face Unlock Reportedly Coming to India

  hindi
, 19 April 2018
Redmi S2 Budget Phone With Dual Camera, Face Unlock Reportedly Coming to India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Highlights

  • Specs and features of the Redmi S2 has surfaced online
  • Redmi S2's camera may come with facial recognition technology
  • Phone may sport dual cameras with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch the Mi 6X (Mi A2 in India) at event it is hosting on April 25, but it might not be the only new handset coming our way. A new leak has revealed that Xiaomi plans to launch the Redmi S2 budget smartphone in China and India. While this is the first time the Redmi S2 has been mentioned in a leak, there are enough specifications and features leaked to give us a good enough idea about what the handset will offer to buyers. However, there are questions about the Xiaomi Redmi S2 pricing, launch date and release date that remain unanswered, but will hopefully come out as the weeks pass by.

A XDA Developers report has revealed the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi S2 based on firmware files obtained by Funky Huawei of FunkyHuawei.club. According to the files, the smartphone will sport a HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. However, the size of the display is unknown, as of now. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Mi A1, Mi Max 2, and more. The firmware files also suggest one 16GB inbuilt storage variant of the handset. There is also no information available on how much RAM the Redmi S2 will be equipped with.

Coming to optics, the smartphone is expected to have a dual camera setup 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor or the 12-megapixel OmniVision OV12A10 sensor as the primary sensor, according to the report. It will also have a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 secondary sensor. The smartphone could have a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 sensor on the front camera. The highlight of the cameras will be the presence of EIS, Portrait mode, and Face Unlock.

Other specifications of the Redmi S2, revealed in the report, include a 3080mAh battery and Android Oreo support. There is no information on the release date of the smartphone, but the report says that the firmware files explicitly mention the Chinese and Indian markets are the release regions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

