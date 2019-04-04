Technology News

Redmi Pro 2 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Leaked, May Be Rumoured Snapdragon 855 Flagship

, 04 April 2019
Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Pro 2 is seen to sport a triple camera setup

Just a few days ago, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun was allegedly spotted near a Redmi phone with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a pop-up selfie camera. Now, a leak suggests that this phone will be called the Redmi Pro 2 and it will integrate a triple camera setup and a 48-megapixel sensor as well. The latest image leak shows the Redmi Pro 2 from the front and back, and tips specification details as well. There's no word on when this new phone will launch under the new sub-brand Redmi.

A tipster on Weibo has leaked a poster on Weibo of an upcoming phone called the Redmi Pro 2. The poster claims that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, feature a pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 48-megapixel sensor as well. Looking at the specifications and the image alongside, it can be presumed that this is the same phone that was spotted besides Jun a few days ago.

The image suggests that the Redmi Pro 2 will sport a gradient back panel, a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically, a pop-up selfie camera, and a no-notch display up front. The volume and power buttons are seen to be housed on the right edge of the phone.

This is possibly the first good look at the Snapdragon 855 Redmi flagship, as the photo with Lei Jun using the phone leaked last week, was quite blurry. It had tipped however that there will be no display notch, which fits in with the pop-up selfie camera speculation of the new rumour, and that it would bear a Red colour and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The company has already confirmed that a Snapdragon 855 SoC Redmi phone is in the works, and now the latest leak gives us a fair idea of what it may look like. It is tipped to be called Redmi Pro 2, but we recommend you take all leaks with a grain of salt. As mentioned, there's no launch timeline announcement as of yet

