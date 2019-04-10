Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has refuted the leaked render image allegedly showing the Redmi Pro 2 with a pop-up selfie camera. The render, which surfaced last week, also showed off the presence of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC on the unannounced phone. Weibing didn't comment on the presence of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is also unclear whether the new Redmi flagship that is already confirmed with the top-of-the-line chipset would debut as the Redmi Pro 2 or with an all-new moniker. In other news, Weibing in a separately Weibo post suggested the development of a Redmi phone featuring a 32-megapixel selfie camera. This may arrive as the Redmi Y3 -- the successor to the Redmi Y2 -- in the global markets.

As first reported by GizChina, Weibing refuted the render that was allegedly showing the Redmi Pro 2 with a pop-up selfie camera. The executive made its comment in response to a Weibo post that showed off the suspected render last week.

Nevertheless, Weibing didn't deny the availability of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The image also mentioned a 48-megapixel primary camera on the Redmi Pro 2 as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor that both didn't receive any comment from Weibing. Earlier this week, Weibing also refuted the rumours suggesting a pop-up selfie camera on the upcoming Redmi flagship.

Back in February, Weibing confirmed the development of a new Redmi flagship with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Xiaomi chief Lei Jun earlier this month was also allegedly spotted using the mysterious phone. However, it appears that the name of the new Redmi model isn't decided yet. The Redmi Pro 2, on the other hand, has been a part of the rumour mill for a long time -- since February 2017.

While it's still not clear whether the new Redmi flagship that is anticipated with a Snapdragon 855 SoC will formally be called the Redmi Pro 2, Weibing in another Weibo post suggested the development of a 32-megapixel camera sporting Redmi phone. The executive asked users to give their feedback on a new phone with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

If we look at the Redmi range of smartphones so far, the new selfie-focused phone could arrive as the successor to the Redmi Y2 that was the global variant of China's Redmi S2. It, thus, makes sense to presume it as the Redmi Y3 or Redmi S3.

Samsung back in October last year announced its 32-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor -- alongside unveiling the 48-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GM1 that was available on the Redmi Note 7 in China. Xiaomi could use the same Samsung sensor on its new Redmi phone to offer an enhanced selfie camera experience.

Interestingly, Redmi Y3 was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance last month with running MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. Tipster Ishan Agarwal also recently mentioned the Redmi Y3 as one of Xiaomi's upcoming phones for the Indian market.