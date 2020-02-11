Technology News
loading

Redmi Power Banks With Up to 20,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India

Redmi's power banks also offer support for two-way fast charging.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 13:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Power Banks With Up to 20,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India

Redmi power banks comes in black and white colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi power banks feature two USB Type-A ports for input
  • It has a Micro-USB and USB Type-C port for charging output
  • Redmi power banks pack the more efficient Lithium Polymer batteries

Redmi has today launched a pair of Redmi-branded power banks in India. Simply called the Redmi Power Bank, it comes in two variants – 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity. The cheaper 10,000mAh model maxes out at 10W charging speed, while the more capacious 20,000mAh variant goes up to 18W. Both the new Redmi power banks come in identical black and white colour options and feature dual input/ output ports for both USB Type-A and USB Type-C interface. The device also comes with support for two-way fast charging and has 12-layer circuit protection in place.

Redmi Power Bank price in India, availability

The Redmi power bank with 10,000mAh capacity is priced at Rs. 799, while the one with 20,000mAh capacity will set buyers back by Rs. 1,499. It comes in black and white colour options and will be available starting 12pm (noon) IST on February 18 via the Mi.com online store and Mi Home stores across the country. Xiaomi says the Redmi power bank will shortly be available via Amazon as well. Buyers can also get customised Redmi power bank skins from GadgetsSheildz.

Redmi Power Bank specifications

Starting with the design, both variants of the Redmi power bank have an identical blocky build that has straight lines running alongside the edges for a better grip. It has dual USB Type-A input ports, a Micro-USB output port, and a USB Type-C output port. The Redmi Power Bank 10,000mAh variant peaks at 10W, while the 20,000mAh version delivers up to 18W fast charging output.

The charging accessory is claimed to employ a 12-layer circuit protection hardware and has lithium polymer batteries, which are claimed to be safer and more efficient compared to Li-ion batteries. Notably, the Redmi power bank offers two-way fast charging support, which means it can be charged while also simultaneously charging another device. Moreover, there is also a low-power mode that can be activated by double-tapping the power button to charge devices like a Bluetooth headset or a fitness band.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Power Bank, Redmi Power Bank 20000mAh, Redmi Power Bank 10000mAh
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Coronavirus: Global Smartphone Output May Drop to 5-Year-Low in Q1, Says TrendForce

Related Stories

Redmi Power Banks With Up to 20,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  3. Redmi Power Banks With Support for Up to 18W Charging Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  5. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  6. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  7. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
  9. Birds of Prey Records Worst Opening Weekend for DC Film Universe
#Latest Stories
  1. Top Gear Season 27 to Air on Colors Infinity, Possibly Voot Select Too
  2. Coronavirus: Global Smartphone Output May Drop to 5-Year-Low in Q1, Says TrendForce
  3. Redmi Power Banks With Up to 20,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Promotional Video Leaked
  5. Google Assistant Ambient Mode Arrives on OnePlus Phones
  6. Amazon Challenges CCI Antitrust Action in Court
  7. Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Starts at Rs. 6,499, Redmi Powerbank Launched as Well: Event Highlights
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip Launch Today: Timings, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Yeh Ballet: Netflix Unveils Release Date, Trailer for Next Indian Movie
  10. OnePlus Power Bank With Fast Charging Support May Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.