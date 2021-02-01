Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has teased that a lot of handsets this year will come with 100-megapixel camera sensors. This comes after the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G model was launched in China with a 108-megapixel primary lens in December 2020. Weibing also took a dig at other manufacturers by saying that the brands that earlier promoted ToF (Time of Flight) sensors no longer included them on their new handsets. Redmi phones do not have ToF sensors and Weibing says that instead Redmi fans should expect more phones this year to include 100-megapixel or higher resolution sensor.

Weibing took to Weibo to say that OEMs that earlier advertised using ToF sensors no longer included them in their smartphones. He also said that more phones are expected to launch this year with 100-megapixel sensors, hinting that upcoming Redmi phones could come with a 108-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi K40 range, that is teased to launch this month, may integrate the 108-megapixel sensor, if we were to speculate. The Redmi K30 range included the 64-megapixel sensor, and the successor Redmi K40 should see an upgrade in that department. Weibing also released a new post wherein he confirmed that the Redmi K40 will launch in the last week before the Spring Festival in China. He shared a picture that showed a similar circular camera module as the Redmi K30 Pro.

The Redmi K40 is tipped to be powered by a sub-flagship SoC, rumoured to be in the Snapdragon 700 series, whereas the Redmi K40 Pro is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Redmi K40 series price in China is teased to start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000). This is likely to be the base variant in the Redmi K40 series, and more premium options with better RAM and storage can be expected to launch alongside.

