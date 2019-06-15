Technology News

Redmi Phone With Samsung-Made 64-Megapixel Camera in the Works: Report

Samsung unveiled its 64-megapixel mobile camera sensor last month.

By | Updated: 15 June 2019 10:44 IST
Redmi Phone With Samsung-Made 64-Megapixel Camera in the Works: Report

Xiaomi could use a 64-megapixel camera sensor on its new Redmi phone to take on the competition

Highlights
  • A Redmi phone with new camera is rumoured to debut in second half
  • New camera would use Samsung's Tetracell technology
  • A Samsung Galaxy A-series phone with 64-megapixel camera is also rumoured

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi might now bring Samsung's 64-megapixel sensor on board with its next smartphone.

Samsung introduced its 64-megapixel camera sensor last month, and it is expected enter the market in the second half of 2019.

According to a leak by tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, Samsung will carry out the international premiere of the 64-megapixel camera sensor through a mysterious Galaxy A series phone and an upcoming Redmi phone will be featuring it in China.

The 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor would capture 16-megapixel images in low-light scenarios through Samsung's Tetracell technology.

The sensor would also supports up to 100db real-time HDR. In addition, devices featuring it will allow users to capture 1080p slow-motion videos as well as Super PD PDAF technology.

Earlier, the Galaxy A70 was rumoured to be the phone in question to carry the 64-megapixel sensor, though it arrived with a 32-megapixel sensor instead. Now, an upcoming phone tipped to be called the Samsung Galaxy A70S is tipped to sport the 64-megapixel camera.

The report doesn't reveal any further details about the Redmi 64-megapixel camera phone. It is still unsure which Redmi phone will pack 64-megapixel camera.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

