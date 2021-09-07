Technology News
Redmi Phone With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Leaked

Xiaomi is also working on a Redmi phone with over 100W fast charging support

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 September 2021 16:32 IST
Redmi Phone With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Leaked

The upcoming Redmi phone is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch large screen with full-HD+ resolution

Highlights
  • Redmi device is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel main camera
  • It is speculated to be one of the models of Redmi K50 series
  • Rumoured Redmi handset is reported to provide good haptic feedback

Xiaomi is reportedly working on new Redmi-branded smartphones. A new leak shares key specifications of one such phone. This handset is reported to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 6.7-inch large screen with full-HD+ resolution. The Redmi phone is also tipped to offer 100W fast charging support and come with dual speakers. The name of this Redmi phone is a mystery but it is speculated to be one of the models in the rumoured Redmi K50 series.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked key specifications of the upcoming Redmi phone. As mentioned above, the handset is reported to feature a large 6.7-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The display is tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate support.

As for the camera, the Redmi phone is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel main camera. In a separate post, the same tipster claims specifications of a Redmi phone to be over 100W fast charging, dual speakers, and IP68 water and dust resistance. The tipster doesn't specifically mention that these leaked specifications are of the same Redmi phone or different ones. That's up for speculation.

These phones look to be of one of the models from the rumoured Redmi K50 series. Xiaomi has yet to offer any announcement regarding the Redmi K50 series. There is no clarity on when the range will be unveiled, but it is likely to include models such as Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+.

A Redmi K40 Ultra model is also reported to be in the works, but this variant is expected to be powered by an unspecified MediaTek SoC. It may come with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be equipped with a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 wide-angle sensor, and a telemacro sensor with a 3X zoom.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi K50, Redmi K40 Ultra
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
