Redmi Phone With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Leaked

Xiaomi is reportedly working on new Redmi-branded smartphones. A new leak shares key specifications of one such phone. This handset is reported to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 6.7-inch large screen with full-HD+ resolution. The Redmi phone is also tipped to offer 100W fast charging support and come with dual speakers. The name of this Redmi phone is a mystery but it is speculated to be one of the models in the rumoured Redmi K50 series.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked key specifications of the upcoming Redmi phone. As mentioned above, the handset is reported to feature a large 6.7-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The display is tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate support.

As for the camera, the Redmi phone is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel main camera. In a separate post, the same tipster claims specifications of a Redmi phone to be over 100W fast charging, dual speakers, and IP68 water and dust resistance. The tipster doesn't specifically mention that these leaked specifications are of the same Redmi phone or different ones. That's up for speculation.

These phones look to be of one of the models from the rumoured Redmi K50 series. Xiaomi has yet to offer any announcement regarding the Redmi K50 series. There is no clarity on when the range will be unveiled, but it is likely to include models such as Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+.

A Redmi K40 Ultra model is also reported to be in the works, but this variant is expected to be powered by an unspecified MediaTek SoC. It may come with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be equipped with a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 wide-angle sensor, and a telemacro sensor with a 3X zoom.