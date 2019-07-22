A new Redmi phone with a 64-megapixel camera may soon become a reality. Xiaomi on Monday posted a camera sample on Weibo to tease the development of its 64-megapixel camera phone. This could be the world's first 64-megapixel camera smartphone -- taking on the existing 48-megapixel camera phones. The new Redmi phone is believed to sport the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that Samsung unveiled back in May. The sensor comes with a pixel size of 0.8 microns. Also, it is capable of capturing 16-megapixel images in low-light conditions by merging four pixels into one using Samsung's Tetracell technology.

The actual performance of the 64-megapixel Redmi phone is yet to be determined. Nevertheless, the Redmi team on Weibo posted the camera sample that suggests high-grade zoom support through the all-new camera sensor.

The Redmi phone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor is teased to offer high-grade zoom support

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi hasn't confirmed whether it will use Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was announced earlier this year or opt for a new sensor. However, a report last month claimed that the Beijing-based company is set to deploy the Samsung sensor on its new Redmi phone. The MIUI camera app, which comes pre-installed on Xiaomi phones, also indicated the existence of the 64-megapixel camera phone last month. The app was spotted including the references for an "ultra-pixel" mode that could be used to play with the large megapixel count.

Chine company Xiaomi is notably not the sole player in the race of bringing a 64-megapixel camera phone. Samsung is also rumoured to have plans to unveil its new Galaxy A-series phone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor. Similarly, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth last month showed off a 64-megapixel camera sample to tease a new phone. The Oppo spin-off company is, in fact, set to unveil its 64-megapixel camera phone powered by Samsung's ISOCELL GW1 sensor later this year.