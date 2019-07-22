Technology News
loading

Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Teased Through a Camera Sample

Samsung and Realme are also in the race of bringing their 64-megapixel camera phones.

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Teased Through a Camera Sample

Xiaomi could deploy Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor on its 64-megapixel camera phone

Highlights
  • Redmi team has posted a camera sample on Weibo
  • The sample shows off high-grade zoom support
  • Samsung unveiled its 64-megapixel camera sensor back in May

A new Redmi phone with a 64-megapixel camera may soon become a reality. Xiaomi on Monday posted a camera sample on Weibo to tease the development of its 64-megapixel camera phone. This could be the world's first 64-megapixel camera smartphone -- taking on the existing 48-megapixel camera phones. The new Redmi phone is believed to sport the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that Samsung unveiled back in May. The sensor comes with a pixel size of 0.8 microns. Also, it is capable of capturing 16-megapixel images in low-light conditions by merging four pixels into one using Samsung's Tetracell technology.

The actual performance of the 64-megapixel Redmi phone is yet to be determined. Nevertheless, the Redmi team on Weibo posted the camera sample that suggests high-grade zoom support through the all-new camera sensor.

redmi phone 64 megapixel camera teaser weibo Redmi

The Redmi phone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor is teased to offer high-grade zoom support
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Xiaomi hasn't confirmed whether it will use Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was announced earlier this year or opt for a new sensor. However, a report last month claimed that the Beijing-based company is set to deploy the Samsung sensor on its new Redmi phone. The MIUI camera app, which comes pre-installed on Xiaomi phones, also indicated the existence of the 64-megapixel camera phone last month. The app was spotted including the references for an "ultra-pixel" mode that could be used to play with the large megapixel count.

Chine company Xiaomi is notably not the sole player in the race of bringing a 64-megapixel camera phone. Samsung is also rumoured to have plans to unveil its new Galaxy A-series phone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor. Similarly, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth last month showed off a 64-megapixel camera sample to tease a new phone. The Oppo spin-off company is, in fact, set to unveil its 64-megapixel camera phone powered by Samsung's ISOCELL GW1 sensor later this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Phone, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vivo Z5 Launch Date Set for July 31, TENAA Listing Tips Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Teased Through a Camera Sample
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  2. Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Cameras Set to Launch on July 31
  3. Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Teased via Camera Sample
  4. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  5. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro Won't Have ‘Ad-Supported Monetisation’: What It Means
  6. Redmi K20 Review
  7. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debut in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  9. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  10. Vivo S Series India Launch Soon, Vivo S1 Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Teased Through a Camera Sample
  2. Vivo Z5 Launch Date Set for July 31, TENAA Listing Tips Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Google Finds Cheap Way Out of Multibillion-Dollar 'Wi-Spy' Suit
  4. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Set Up Data Centre in India
  5. Twitter Blocks Accounts of Iranian State Media Outlets
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Discounts and Offers Listed on Amazon India
  7. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Screen Protectors Leaked; Renders Also Surface Based on Initial Leaks
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch Countdown Remains Smooth: ISRO
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  10. Reliance Jio to Focus on Subscriber Numbers Not Tariffs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.