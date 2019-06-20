After bringing 48-megapixel camera-equipped Redmi Note 7 models, Xiaomi is rumoured to have a new Redmi phone in the pipeline with a whopping 64-megapixel sensor. The development of the new model was rumoured earlier this month. And now, the MIUI camera app corroborates the rumour by apparently including the references for an "ultra-pixel" mode. Samsung last month brought the 64-megapixel camera sensor that believed to be featured on the next-generation Redmi phone. The sensor uses the Tetracell technology to merge four pixels into one to produce a 16-megapixel output in low-light conditions.

XDA Developers forum member kackskrz has found evidence of the 64-megapixel camera-sporting Redmi phone through the camera app available on the MIUI 10 v9.6.17 China Developer ROM for the Redmi K20 Pro. The app includes strings such as "64MP" and "ultra-pixel". These suggest that Xiaomi is setting up the stage for its new Redmi phone that is rumoured to have a 64-megapixel camera.

The developer has also spotted a string mentioning "64MP Dual Camera" that could be used for watermarking the images captured by the 64-megapixel camera. This suggests a dual rear camera setup on the new phone. Notably, the 48-megapixel camera-powered Redmi Note 7 Pro showcases a watermark that reads "Redmi Note 7 Pro AI Dual Camera."

The MIUI camera app doesn't confirm any details around the manufacturer of the new camera sensor or its specifications. However, if we look at past reports, Samsung introduced its 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 last month with a pixel size of 0.8 microns. This new sensor is likely to be a part of the new Redmi phone.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym Ice Universe recently claimed that Xiaomi would soon bring its new Redmi phone in China with the 64-megapixel camera sensor. Similar to the Chinese rival, Samsung is itself rumoured to have a new Galaxy A-series phone in plans with a 64-megapixel camera. The Samsung phone could be the Galaxy A70S -- a new variant of the Galaxy A70.