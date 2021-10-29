Technology News
loading

Redmi Note Series Global Sales Surpass 240 Million, Xiaomi Promises 10,000 Stores

Redmi Note 11 series includes Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 October 2021 11:51 IST
Redmi Note Series Global Sales Surpass 240 Million, Xiaomi Promises 10,000 Stores

First Redmi Note series phone was launched by Xiaomi in 2014

Highlights
  • Xiaomi will have 10,000 stores by the end of October
  • Shenzhen Happy Harbor store will be the 10,000th Xiaomi store
  • Xiaomi unveiled Redmi Note 11 series on Thursday in China

Redmi Note series has reportedly sold over 240 million units globally, the company has announced. In February this year, Xiaomi had said the global sales of the Redmi Note series smartphones crossed 200 million units. This is to say the series shipped another 40 million units in just the last seven months. The first Redmi Note series phone was launched by Xiaomi back in 2014. Since then, the Chinese smartphone maker has consistently unveiled new handsets in the lineup with the Redmi Note 11 series being the latest. Additionally, Xiaomi said it will reach the global milestone of 10,000 stores by end of this month.

Citing Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, a report by IThome says that the global sales of the Redmi Note series have crossed 240 million units. The announcement was made during the Redmi Note 11 series launch event on Thursday, October 28. However, Xiaomi has not shared individual figures for different generations of phones in the Redmi Note series.

Separately, Lu Weibing on Weibo announced that the company will have opened more than 10,000 Xiaomi stores by the end of October. The 10,000th store will be the Shenzhen Happy Harbor store.

Just in February this year, Xiaomi had announced that the global sales of its Redmi Note series had surpassed 200 million units.

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 11 series on Thursday in China. The new range includes three smartphones — Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Redmi Note 11 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It packs up to 8GB RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage. Redmi Note 11 features a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ offer the same specifications, apart from battery and fast charging support. Both the handsets feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch design. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB. Both the smartphones feature a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support while the Redmi Note 11 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to come with 67W fast charging support.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note Series, Xiaomi, Lu Weibing, Xiaomi store, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Cryptocurrency: Ether Hits All Time High of $4,400

Related Stories

Redmi Note Series Global Sales Surpass 240 Million, Xiaomi Promises 10,000 Stores
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook Changes Name to Meta as It Refocusses on Virtual Reality
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Launched: All Details
  3. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  6. Apple Doubled Its Business in India, CEO Tim Cook Says
  7. Nokia T20 Tablet Launching in India Soon, Listed on Flipkart
  8. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Could Be Planning to Launch an Apple Watch Rival
  9. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  10. Robinhood Crypto Revenue Declines 78 Percent in Q3 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Labour Shortage Hinders One-Day Delivery Ambitions for Prime Members
  2. Facebook Goes Meta: Twitter, CEO Jack Dorsey, Others Take Jibes at Rebranding
  3. Redmi Note Series Global Sales Surpass 240 Million, Xiaomi Promises 10,000 Stores
  4. Major Hack Attack Costs Cream Finance Over $130 Million in Cryptocurrencies
  5. Cryptocurrency: Ether Hits All Time High of $4,400
  6. Samsung Leads Q3 Global Smartphone Shipments, Apple Beats Xiaomi Amid Market Slowdown: IDC
  7. Apple Doubled Its Business in India in Fiscal 2021, CEO Tim Cook Says
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Recover From Mid-Week Dip as Dogecoin Rallies to Rise 29 Percent
  9. Amazon Reports Slump in Profits Due to Labour, Supply Issues; Expects It to Continue Through Holiday Quarter
  10. Apple Results Hit by Supply Chain Woes, CEO Tim Cook Says Holiday Quarter Impact Will Be Worse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com