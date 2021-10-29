Redmi Note series has reportedly sold over 240 million units globally, the company has announced. In February this year, Xiaomi had said the global sales of the Redmi Note series smartphones crossed 200 million units. This is to say the series shipped another 40 million units in just the last seven months. The first Redmi Note series phone was launched by Xiaomi back in 2014. Since then, the Chinese smartphone maker has consistently unveiled new handsets in the lineup with the Redmi Note 11 series being the latest. Additionally, Xiaomi said it will reach the global milestone of 10,000 stores by end of this month.

Citing Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, a report by IThome says that the global sales of the Redmi Note series have crossed 240 million units. The announcement was made during the Redmi Note 11 series launch event on Thursday, October 28. However, Xiaomi has not shared individual figures for different generations of phones in the Redmi Note series.

Separately, Lu Weibing on Weibo announced that the company will have opened more than 10,000 Xiaomi stores by the end of October. The 10,000th store will be the Shenzhen Happy Harbor store.

Just in February this year, Xiaomi had announced that the global sales of its Redmi Note series had surpassed 200 million units.

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 11 series on Thursday in China. The new range includes three smartphones — Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Redmi Note 11 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It packs up to 8GB RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage. Redmi Note 11 features a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ offer the same specifications, apart from battery and fast charging support. Both the handsets feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch design. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB. Both the smartphones feature a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support while the Redmi Note 11 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to come with 67W fast charging support.