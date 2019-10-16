Technology News
Redmi Note Pro India Launch Event to Begin Soon: Live Updates

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India is expected to be revealed shortly.

By | Updated: 16 October 2019 11:01 IST
Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to ship with Mediatek G90T SoC
  • The smartphone could be priced below Rs. 20,000
  • Its 64-megapixel primary camera is expected to be the highlight

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India is all set to be revealed today. The smartphone has been launched in China, so we do know what to expect in terms of specifications. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and it appears to feature powerful specifications with the highlight feature being the 64-megapixel sensor on the primary camera. Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch event begins at 12pm IST today, which is October 16.

Here's how to watch Redmi Note 8 Pro launch event live stream.

 

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to ship with the Mediatek Helio G90T SoC, and up to 8GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to ship with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup, with the 64-megapixel primary sensor being the highlight. Based on what we've seen with its China launch, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has three rear cameras aligned vertically and the fingerprint sensor is right below these. The fourth camera is below the flash. It's expected to feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to ship with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, a 4,500mAh battery, support for 18W fast charging, a USB Type-C port, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India will be revealed during the event. However, its China pricing does give us some hints. Redmi Note 8 Pro price is CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The price for 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000).

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM launch

MIUI 11 has been launched in China already, but not yet in India. We could expect to see its global launch at the event today, where we'll find out which of MIUI 11's features would make it to the global ROM.

Redmi Note Pro India Launch Event to Begin Soon: Live Updates
