Redmi Note 9T Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 4GB RAM

Redmi Note 9T is expected to be a rebadged model of the Redmi Note 9 5G launched in China.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 December 2020 11:10 IST
Redmi Note 9T is listed on Geekbench to run on Android 10 software

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9T is tipped to be powered by the Dimensity 800U SoC
  • The phone was spotted on Malaysia (SIRIM) certification site recently
  • Redmi Note 9T may have a hole-punch display design

Redmi Note 9T alleged Geekbench listing tips some important information about the upcoming phone. The phone is listed to be powered by a ARM MT6853T processor, which is associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The Redmi Note 9T is expected to launch in global markets as a rebadged model of the Redmi Note 9 5G launched in China last month. The Redmi Note 9 5G model in China comes with model number M2007J22C, and the Redmi Note 9T model on Geekbench has been listed with model number M2007J22G.

Geekbench has listed the phone as Xiaomi M200722G on the site. This model number has been associated with the Redmi Note 9T as the phone was recently spotted with the same model number on Thailand's NBTC certification site and also on Malaysia's (SRIM) certification site. The Geekbench listing suggests that the phone may run on old Android 10 software and pack only 4GB of RAM. The China Redmi Note 9 5G model comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. A 4GB option of the phone was not introduced in China. It remains to be seen whether the global model will be more competitively priced. But the Redmi Note 9T listed on Geekbench could also just be a test version, and Xiaomi might launch the phone with updated software.

Coming to the processor, the upcoming Redmi Note 9T is listed on Geekbench to come with ARM MT6853T processor. This is the same processor that the Redmi Note 9 5G was listed with, when it was spotted on Geekbench a while back. This suggests that the Redmi Note 9T may also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, just like the Redmi Note 9 5G China model.

Apart from this, the Geekbench listing reveals little else. There is no confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the launch of the Redmi Note 9T yet. However, with its spotting on so many certification sites and now on Geekbench, the company looks to be working on making the Redmi Note 9T official soon.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2430 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 9T, Redmi Note 9T Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
