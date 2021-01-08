Technology News
Redmi Note 9T With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched, Redmi 9T Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9T comes with a starting price of EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,500), while Redmi 9T starts at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 January 2021 19:42 IST
Redmi Note 9T is a slightly tweaked version of Redmi Note 9 5G that debuted in China in November

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9T comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants
  • Redmi 9T is a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G
  • Redmi Note 9T is available with an introductory discount

Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T have been launched globally as Xiaomi's latest Redmi-series phones. While Redmi Note 9T is a slightly tweaked version of Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi 9T is a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China in November and debuted in India as Redmi 9 Power last month, with few changes. Both new Redmi phones come with a gradient back that offer multiple shades. Redmi Note 9T features a triple rear camera setup, while Redmi 9T offers quad rear cameras. Alongside the new Redmi phones, Xiaomi launched the Mi Smart Clock and Mi 360 Security Camera 2K Pro to expand its footprint in the IoT market.

Redmi Note 9T, Redmi 9T price

Redmi Note 9T price has been set at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 24,100). Both versions will be available in Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple colour options for purchase in Europe, starting January 11. As an introductory offer, Xiaomi is initially bringing Redmi Note 9T at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,900) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the 64GB and 128GB variants, respectively.

Redmi 9T, on the other hand, comes at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model, and EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Ocean Green colours and will be available for purchase from January 9.

To give some perspective, Redmi Note 9 5G was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Redmi Note 9 4G debuted at an initial price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It arrived in India in a moderately different configuration, as Redmi 9 Power. That model carried a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 9T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9T runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM as standard.

There is a triple rear camera setup on Redmi Note 9T that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the phone houses a 13-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.25 lens on top.

Xiaomi has provided 64GB and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage options on Redmi Note 9T that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Redmi Note 9T packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone measures 161.96x77.25x9.05mm and weighs 199 grams.

Redmi 9T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9T runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12. It comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Redmi 9T comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front, with an f/2.05 lens on top.

redmi 9t image Redmi 9T

Redmi 9T comes with quad rear cameras

 

On the storage front, Redmi 9T has 64GB of UFS 2.1 and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, IR blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi 9T comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse wired charging. The phone also includes Hi-Res Audio certification. It measures 162.3x77.3x9.6mm and weighs 198 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.


