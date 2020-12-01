Redmi Note 9T has been subject to several rumours for a while now, and a new National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification hints that it could be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 9 5G that was launched in China last week. Xiaomi introduced Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G models in China recently, and Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to launch in other markets as the Redmi Note 9T. NBTC certification hints that Redmi Note 9T may launch in Thailand in the future.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted that Redmi Note 9T has been listed on Thailand's NBTC certification site, hinting at a future launch in the region. The phone is listed with model number M2007J22G. The Redmi Note 9 5G that launched in China recently has the model number M2007J22C, and its global variant is likely to carry the model number M2007J22G. This, therefore, leads to speculations that Redmi Note 9 5G may be introduced in global markets as Redmi Note 9T. Yadav further claims that the latter may launch globally sometime this month itself.

Past reports have also suggested that Redmi Note 9T is expected to launch in India as well. It was spotted on Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification site recently, hinting at a launch in several Asian markets. The IMEI number for Redmi Note 9T has reportedly been registered with C-DOT CEIR IMEI Verification as well, meaning the phone will come to the Indian market, along with other regions.

Apart from the Redmi Note 9 5G China model, the Redmi Note 9 4G variant that was launched in China is also reported to launch in India. It is expected to be rebranded as Redmi 9 Power for the Indian market.

