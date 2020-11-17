Redmi Note 9T is expected to be the name for Xiaomi's upcoming phone that was previously believed to be the Redmi Note 10, as per a report. The Chinese company is expected to launch multiple smartphones in the Redmi Note 9 series with little information available on the Redmi Note 10 series. Now, a tipster has claimed that the global variant of the Redmi Note 10 may come with model number M2007J22G and it may end up being called the Redmi Note 9T.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that the alleged US FCC listing of a Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J22G, believed to be Redmi Note 10, could launch as Redmi Note 9T. This phone is expected to come with 5G support and NFC. The FCC listing shows this phone will have dual-band Wi-Fi as well. Previous reports suggested that Redmi Note 10 would be a 4G phone, but it looks like the global variant may come with 5G support.

There are already three phones in the Redmi Note 9 series – Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It looks like there will be an additional Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 9T handsets as well.

In another tweet, Sharma shared that the IMEI number for Redmi Note 9T has been registered with C-DOT CEIR IMEI Verification as well, meaning the phone will come to the Indian market, along with other regions.

Recently, Redmi Note 10, now believed to be Redmi Note 9T, was spotted in a TENAA listing hinting at some of the specifications including a 6.53-inch display, dual-SIM support, and a 6,000mAh battery. It is expected to measure 162.29x77.24x9.6mm. The smartphone may support 22.5W fast charging as well.

Redmi Note 9 5G series is expected to launch in China as early as November 24.

