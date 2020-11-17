Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9T, Previously Believed to Be Redmi Note 10, Tipped to Come With 5G Support

Redmi Note 9T was reportedly spotted in a US FCC listing with the same model number as the Redmi Note 10 global variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 November 2020 16:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9T, Previously Believed to Be Redmi Note 10, Tipped to Come With 5G Support

Redmi Note 9T may come with a 6.53-inch display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9T may be one of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phones
  • Xiaomi already has three phones in the Redmi Note 9 series
  • Redmi Note 9T is expected to come to India as well

Redmi Note 9T is expected to be the name for Xiaomi's upcoming phone that was previously believed to be the Redmi Note 10, as per a report. The Chinese company is expected to launch multiple smartphones in the Redmi Note 9 series with little information available on the Redmi Note 10 series. Now, a tipster has claimed that the global variant of the Redmi Note 10 may come with model number M2007J22G and it may end up being called the Redmi Note 9T.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that the alleged US FCC listing of a Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J22G, believed to be Redmi Note 10, could launch as Redmi Note 9T. This phone is expected to come with 5G support and NFC. The FCC listing shows this phone will have dual-band Wi-Fi as well. Previous reports suggested that Redmi Note 10 would be a 4G phone, but it looks like the global variant may come with 5G support.

There are already three phones in the Redmi Note 9 series – Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It looks like there will be an additional Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 9T handsets as well.

In another tweet, Sharma shared that the IMEI number for Redmi Note 9T has been registered with C-DOT CEIR IMEI Verification as well, meaning the phone will come to the Indian market, along with other regions.

Recently, Redmi Note 10, now believed to be Redmi Note 9T, was spotted in a TENAA listing hinting at some of the specifications including a 6.53-inch display, dual-SIM support, and a 6,000mAh battery. It is expected to measure 162.29x77.24x9.6mm. The smartphone may support 22.5W fast charging as well.

Redmi Note 9 5G series is expected to launch in China as early as November 24.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9T, Redmi note 10, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Series
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
HBO Max App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV
Trolls World Tour Release Date in India Set for November 19
Redmi Note 9T, Previously Believed to Be Redmi Note 10, Tipped to Come With 5G Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Mi, Redmi, Poco Phone Users Facing a Bootloop Issue
  3. Nokia 2.4 India Launch Set for November 26, HMD Global Teases
  4. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  5. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Debut Next Week
  6. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  7. Realme Buds Air Pro Review
  8. Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 With Windows 10 Pro Launched in India
  9. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now Up for Sale
  10. Realme X7 Series India Launch Confirmed for 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Education Benefits Details Announced; Rs. 1,000 Off on Phones, TVs for Students, Teachers in India
  2. Trolls World Tour Release Date in India Set for November 19
  3. Redmi Note 9T, Previously Believed to Be Redmi Note 10, Tipped to Come With 5G Support
  4. HBO Max App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV
  5. iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini Pass Flame, Scratch, Bend Tests With Ease
  6. Poco X3 Call Recording Feature Now Enabled in India, Company Announces
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Fixes Incoming With Season 1; Players May Be Playing PS4 Version on PS5
  8. Google Pixel 5 Users Report System Volume Issue, Makes Notification Tones Too Loud
  9. Fortnite Developer Epic May Bring Hypermeet 3D Facial Expression Technology to the Game
  10. Apple Podcasts Adds Support for Web Embeds, Available With a Responsive Player
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com