Redmi Note 9S has finally gone official. As rumoured, the Redmi Note 9S is a rehashed version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in India earlier this month. The Redmi Note 9S has a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, and has a splash-resistant build too. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. To handle photography, the Redmi Note 9S packs a quad rear camera that is led by a 48-megapixel main camera. Moreover, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally-positioned hole-punch.

Redmi Note 9S price

The Redmi Note 9S price starts at RM 799 (roughly Rs. 13,700) for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The phone's 6GB + 128GB model is priced at RM 899 (roughly Rs. 15,000). It will be up for grabs in Malaysia from Lazada and Shoppee later this month. Redmi Note 9S will be offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Grey colour options. The phone will also go on sale in Thailand and Singapore later this month. Moreover, it will be available from AliExpress for buyers in other countries starting at $249 (roughly Rs. 19,000) April 7 onwards.

Redmi Note 9S' specifications are identical to that of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

In addition to the Redmi Note 9S, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Smart Compact Projector with 1080p resolution and 500 ANSI lumen brightness output. Lastly, the company has also unveiled the Mi Handheld Vaccum Cleaner 1C that offers a 5-step filtration process and a 120 AW suction system. It is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

Redmi Note 9S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9S runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 custom skin on top. It features 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The HDR10 display offers 450 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by the 8nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Coming to the imaging hardware, the Redmi Note 9S' quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel selfie camera that supports features such as panorama selfie and AI scene detection among others.

There is 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Redmi Note 9S comes equipped with a 5020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and the fast charger comes in the retail package. Connectivity is handled by 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.