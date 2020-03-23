Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Event Time, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Event Time, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9S’ Geekbench listing suggests Snapdragon 665 SoC at its heart and 6GB of RAM.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 23 March 2020 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Event Time, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9S will also debut in Singapore and Pakistan

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9S’ design looks identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • The upcoming Xiaomi phone will feature quad rear cameras
  • Redmi Note 9S is most likely a rehashed version of Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9S is all set to make its debut today. Xiaomi has been teasing its launch in Singapore since last week, and will also make it official in Malaysia and Pakistan as well. As per the teasers released so far, the Redmi Note 9S will feature quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display, much like the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Not much is known about the phone's specifications at the moment, but it appears to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Moreover, the phone has already been spotted on Geekbench, and an ecommerce product listing has also surfaced online tipping its price.

Redmi Note 9S launch: event time, live stream details

As per the official Xiaomi Singapore Twitter handle, the phone will be launched at 8pm SGT (05:30pm IST) today. Moreover, Xiaomi's official social media handles for Pakistan and China have also teased the launch of Redmi Note 9S. The launch event will be livestreamed on the company's official Facebook page.

Redmi Note 9S price, specifications (expected)

Xiaomi has teased a familiar set of features that include quad rear camera setup, hole-punch display, and a large battery for the Redmi Note 9S. And given what the company did with the launch of Redmi Note 7S last year, we expect the Redmi Note 9S to be just a repackaged version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro with a few tweaks. Additionally, the phone has reportedly been spotted on Malaysia's Lazada platform flaunting the same design as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The phone's 4GB+64GB variant will reportedly be up for sale at a special price of RM 699 (roughly Rs. 12,000).

Additionally, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench running Android 10. The Redmi Note 9S' single-core and multi-core benchmark scores are quite similar to what the Redmi Note 9 Pro achieved. Moreover, the Geekbench listing of both the phones mentions the name ‘curtana' in the motherboard field, which is said to be an identifier for Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Also, the Redmi Note 9S and the Redmi Note 9 Pro were both caught packing 6GB of RAM.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vivo V19 India Launch Reportedly Pushed to April 3

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Event Time, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  2. Vivo V19 May Now Launch on April 3 in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  4. Redmi K30 Pro Launching on March 24: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India with AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack
  6. Realme Narzo 10 Expected Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  8. Home Internet Suddenly Slow? Try These Steps Before Upgrading
  9. Amazon, Flipkart in War Mode as Demand Swells Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube Asked to Stream in SD to Ease Internet Burden Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  2. The Mandalorian Season 2 Casts Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano: Reports
  3. Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Refreshed RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition, Mi Purifier F1 Tipped to Launch on March 24
  4. Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Event Time, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Moto G8 Power Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo V19 India Launch Reportedly Pushed to April 3
  7. Cabinet Approves Rs. 48,000 Crores Plan to Boost Electronics Manufacturing
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 Goes on Sale in India Today: Check Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  9. Redmi K30 Pro Launching on March 24: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Launching on March 26: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.