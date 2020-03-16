Redmi Note 9S will be launched on March 23, Xiaomi has revealed. After the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has now announced the launch of the Redmi Note 9S on its Singapore Twitter handle and Malaysia Facebook page. The Redmi Note 9S, said to be the smaller version of the phones launched on March 12, is slated for a launch on March 23, the company announced on social media. Xiaomi often launches multiple variants of its budget smartphones, and it looks lie the Redmi Note 9 series will not be an exception.

As mentioned, a teaser on Xiaomi's official Twitter handle for Singapore and on Xiaomi Malaysia's page on Facebook announced the upcoming launch of the Redmi Note 9S. While the Malaysia page doesn't have a date, the Singapore tweet claims a March 23 launch date.

The teasers also indicated that the Redmi Note 9S will come with a quad camera setup and a hole-punch display, just like its Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max siblings. Xiaomi is calling the hole-punch setup the 'DotDisplay'. A report in Fonearena says that the phone might come with the model number M2003J6A1G and a code name 'Merlin'. The report also says that the Redmi Note 9S will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC, but since the Redmi Note 9 Pro series was also powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, and since this will be a smaller version of the phone, the Redmi Note 9S could also be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

The Redmi Note 9S could feature a full-HD+ screen, which is reported to be a little smaller than the 6.67-inch panel seen on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The phone might come with a 4GB or a 6GB RAM variant, paired with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The report also said that the Redmi Note 9S will also come with the same 5,020mAh battery, same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro, along with the same 18W charging.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max were launched in India on March 12. The two phones come packed with a quad camera setup on the back, along with a hole-punch display upfront, with the camera cut out right at the center of the screen. Both phones come powered with the Snapdragon 720G chipset. The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes packed with up to 6GB of RAM, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with up to 8GB of RAM. Both phones max out at 128GB of internal storage.

The Remi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are camera-focused phones, with both devices featuring a quad-camera module. The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 48-megapixel main camera, a 9-megapixel wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-meapixel depth sensor. The front camera on the Redmi Note 9 Pro is a 16-megapixel sensor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera on the Redmi Note 9 Pro is a 32-megapixel lens.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at a price of Rs. 12,999 while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs. 14,999. The upcoming Redmi Note 9S, on the other hand, is expected to undercut both these prices. However, it is still not known if the phone will also be launched in India on March 23.