Redmi Note 9, Mi 10, and 21 Other Xiaomi Phones to Get MIUI 12 Update Starting August

This MIUI 12 update rollout timetable is limited to users in Indonesia and the company is yet to reveal update-roadmap for India.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 21 July 2020 16:16 IST
The MIUI 12 update list was shared on MIUI 12 Indonesia website

Highlights
  • MIUI 12 improves user experience and overall privacy
  • Redmi K20 Pro in India has received MIUI 12 update
  • Xiaomi is yet to reveal MIUI 12 plans for India

MIUI 12, Xiaomi's latest software iteration, will reach 23 smartphones next month, the Chinese tech giant has announced. Several Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi phones including the Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, and more are said to receive the MIUI 12 update in August. The software update rollout timetable, however, will be limited to users in Indonesia and Xiaomi is yet to disclose the MIUI 12 update roadmap for the Indian market.

According to the MIUI 12 Indonesia website, the Xiaomi smartphones that will receive the latest software update next month include Mi 10, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi 8 Lite, Poco F2 Pro, Pocophone F1, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 9, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi S2.

The development was first spotted by PiunikaWeb.

Although the exact date of the rollout isn't specified, Xiaomi notes that the "release plan may change at any time." Several of these listed Xiaomi phones were earlier said to receive the MIUI 12 update, however, the company had not given an exact timeframe.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for more details over the MIUI12 rollout in India. This report will be updated upon receiving an official response.

The Redmi K20 Pro was among the first batch of Xiaomi phones to receive the next-generation software version, and its users in India started receiving stable update earlier this month. In June, MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program was also kicked off for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7S users in the country.

MIUI 12 features

The Android 10-based MIUI 12 brings features such as enhanced and simplified user interface, privacy settings, and revamped system animations. Other features including Ultra Battery Saver, upgraded Dark Mode, and App Drawer also come with the MIUI 12.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
