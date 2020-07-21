MIUI 12, Xiaomi's latest software iteration, will reach 23 smartphones next month, the Chinese tech giant has announced. Several Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi phones including the Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, and more are said to receive the MIUI 12 update in August. The software update rollout timetable, however, will be limited to users in Indonesia and Xiaomi is yet to disclose the MIUI 12 update roadmap for the Indian market.

According to the MIUI 12 Indonesia website, the Xiaomi smartphones that will receive the latest software update next month include Mi 10, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi 8 Lite, Poco F2 Pro, Pocophone F1, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 9, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi S2.

The development was first spotted by PiunikaWeb.

Although the exact date of the rollout isn't specified, Xiaomi notes that the "release plan may change at any time." Several of these listed Xiaomi phones were earlier said to receive the MIUI 12 update, however, the company had not given an exact timeframe.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for more details over the MIUI12 rollout in India. This report will be updated upon receiving an official response.

The Redmi K20 Pro was among the first batch of Xiaomi phones to receive the next-generation software version, and its users in India started receiving stable update earlier this month. In June, MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program was also kicked off for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7S users in the country.

MIUI 12 features

The Android 10-based MIUI 12 brings features such as enhanced and simplified user interface, privacy settings, and revamped system animations. Other features including Ultra Battery Saver, upgraded Dark Mode, and App Drawer also come with the MIUI 12.

