Redmi Note 9 Variant Tipped to Come With High Display Refresh Rate

Redmi Note 9 variant's cutout appears to be slightly larger at around 3.9mm, according to a tipster.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 4 November 2020 14:24 IST
Redmi Note 9 Variant Tipped to Come With High Display Refresh Rate

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

LCD panels of another Redmi Note 9 variant was leaked earlier on Weibo

  • Redmi Note 9 series could add three new smartphones
  • Redmi Note 9 could come with a 108-megapixel primary camera
  • Xiaomi may launch a rebranded Redmi Note 10 under Poco banner

Redmi Note 9 series has been subject to several tips and leaks in the recent weeks. Now, a tipster claimed on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that the base variant of a new Redmi Note 9 series model may come with a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen, along with a high refresh rate. It was recently reported that the Redmi Note 9 series could be getting three new phones with one of them possibly sporting a 108-megapixel primary snapper, a first for the Xiaomi sub-brand.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the lower positioned new Redmi Note 9 model in the series could feature a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the display to house the selfie camera. The post noted that the cutout appears to be slightly larger than usual, with a diameter of around 3.9mm. The tipster also claimed that the display comes with a high refresh rate.

Earlier, Digital Chat Station posted a photo of the LCD screen of one of the new handsets in Redmi Note 9 series. However, the hole-punch cutout could be seen in the centre of the screen. So, it can be speculated that the leaked model could be another variant in the Redmi Note 9 series.

An earlier report suggested that the Redmi Note 9 series will get three new smartphones. One of the three models may sport Samsung's recently launched ISOCELL HM2 sensor that comes with 0.7 micrometre pixel size and a 108-megapixel sensor. This would mark the first time that Redmi launches a smartphone with 108-megapixel camera. Xiaomi had earlier released phones with 108-megapixel snappers under the Mi branding.

Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to launch a new Poco smartphone in the first half of December. Rumour mills suggest that it could be a rebranded Redmi Note 10.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Series, Redmi Note 9, Redmi, Xiaomi, Poco
