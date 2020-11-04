Redmi Note 9 Variant Tipped to Come With High Display Refresh Rate

Redmi Note 9 series has been subject to several tips and leaks in the recent weeks. Now, a tipster claimed on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that the base variant of a new Redmi Note 9 series model may come with a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen, along with a high refresh rate. It was recently reported that the Redmi Note 9 series could be getting three new phones with one of them possibly sporting a 108-megapixel primary snapper, a first for the Xiaomi sub-brand.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the lower positioned new Redmi Note 9 model in the series could feature a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the display to house the selfie camera. The post noted that the cutout appears to be slightly larger than usual, with a diameter of around 3.9mm. The tipster also claimed that the display comes with a high refresh rate.

Earlier, Digital Chat Station posted a photo of the LCD screen of one of the new handsets in Redmi Note 9 series. However, the hole-punch cutout could be seen in the centre of the screen. So, it can be speculated that the leaked model could be another variant in the Redmi Note 9 series.

An earlier report suggested that the Redmi Note 9 series will get three new smartphones. One of the three models may sport Samsung's recently launched ISOCELL HM2 sensor that comes with 0.7 micrometre pixel size and a 108-megapixel sensor. This would mark the first time that Redmi launches a smartphone with 108-megapixel camera. Xiaomi had earlier released phones with 108-megapixel snappers under the Mi branding.

Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to launch a new Poco smartphone in the first half of December. Rumour mills suggest that it could be a rebranded Redmi Note 10.

