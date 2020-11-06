Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Colour Variant in India

Redmi Note 9 is now offered in five different colour options in the country.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 6 November 2020 17:53 IST
Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Colour Variant in India

Redmi Note 9 comes with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Shadow Black colour variant announced
  • It is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model
  • Redmi Note 9 Shadow Black variant can be purchased via Mi.com

Redmi Note 9 is getting a new Shadow Black colour option in India. Launched in the country in June, Redmi Note 9 initially came in three colour variants – Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey. A fourth colour option – Scarlet Red – was introduced right before the Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off in August. Now, a fifth colour option is added to the pocket-friendly smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand. Redmi Note 9 comes with a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary camera.

The Redmi Note 9's Shadow Black colour option is not entirely new. A similar colour option, called Onyx Black, was launched for the phone's global variant back in August. The same shade is being launched in India now, rebranded as Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 9 Shadow Black price in India

Redmi India tweeted the announcement saying that the pricing for Redmi Note 9 Shadow Black variant will start from Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant as part of a limited time Diwali offer on the company website. However, the same colour variant is listed at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration on Mi.com. At the time of writing, we were able to proceed to payment at the Rs. 10,999 price.

On the website, the Shadow Black option is listed at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs. 14,499 for the top-end 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company to seek clarification on the pricing. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Redmi Note 9 Shadow Black specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Its onboard storage of up to 128GB can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a microSD card.

For photography, Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixl primary snapper, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, the phone sports a 13-megapixel shooter at the front.

Redmi Note 9 packs a large 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging and 9W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Colour Variant in India
