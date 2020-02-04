Technology News
Xiaomi India Teases Arrival of New Redmi Phone, Redmi 9 or Redmi Note 9 Series Expected

India chief Manu Kumar Jain tips at more battery life and better processor on the new Redmi phone.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 14:48 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

Redmi 9 is leaked to be powered by the Helio G70 SoC

Highlights
  • The company is speculated to tease the arrival of Redmi Note 9 series
  • Redmi 9 series is also expected to launch in India soon
  • Redmi 9 is reported earlier to launch in Q1 2020

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of new Redmi phones, and while the teaser doesn't mention any details, it could be speculated that the company is talking about the Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 series. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7 phones were launched in February and April respectively, and Xiaomi could just adhere to the same timeline this year around as well. The Redmi phones teaser was shared by India chief Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter.

Jain took to Twitter to share a video teaser, and it suggests that new Redmi phones will be ‘coming soon'. The video gives out no details, but Jain mentions that Redmi has always been synonymous with power, hinting at more battery life. He also teased a powerful processor and a powerful user experience on the upcoming Redmi phone. He also used the hashtag #MorePowerToRedmi reiterating at better battery capacity.

As already speculated, the company may be hinting at the arrival of the Redmi Note 9 series, given that the Redmi Note 7 series was launched in February 2019. If the company were to follow tradition, the Redmi Note 9 series may be in the pipeline for launch soon. To recall, the predecessor Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in October and it was powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the Helio G90T SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

The company could also be hinting at the arrival of the Redmi 9 series as the Redmi 7 was unveiled in March and brought to India in April last year. A recent leak suggests that the Redmi 9 may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, and should launch in Q1 2020. Of course, all of this is pure speculation, and Xiaomi could be teasing the arrival of a completely different device in the Redmi series. More details should be announced by the company in the coming days.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9
