Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red Colour Variant to Go on Sale August 6: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 July 2020 10:42 IST
Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red Colour Variant to Go on Sale August 6: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red variant will launch during Amazon Prime Day sale

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red will on sale from August 6
  • It will be available for purchase via Amazon
  • Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red variant starts at Rs. 11,999

Redmi Note 9 will be getting a new colour variant called Scarlet Red that will go on sale starting August 6 in India, as per Amazon's promotional page. At launch, the phone came with three colour options namely, Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey, and the Scarlet Red variant was only teased. Now, the new colour variant will be launched via Amazon on August 6 as part of Amazon Prime Day sale. The other three colour options will be available for purchase for the first time tomorrow, July 24.

Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red colour variant starts at Rs. 11,999 as per the Amazon page that means it is the price for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. The other configurations will also be sold at the same price as the other colour options, meaning the 4GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs. 13,499 and the 6GB + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 14,999. This new colour variant will go on sale starting August 6 via Amazon.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Being just a new colour variant, the specifications of the phone remain the same. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, there is quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor at the front, housed in the hole-punch located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with up to 128GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Redmi Note 9 packs 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. The battery also supports 9W reverse charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

 

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

