Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 price in India starts from Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 3 September 2020 10:20 IST
Redmi Note 9 comes in four colour options – Aqua Green, Aqua White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 will be up for sale on Amazon, Mi.com
  • It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • Redmi Note 9 packs a 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 is set to go on sale in India today, September 3, starting 12pm (noon). Launched in July, the Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core SoC and features a quad rear camera setup. It is the third model in the Redmi Note 9 series, following the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Redmi Note 9 Pro. A successor to the Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch screen and carries up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also packs a large battery that supports fast and reverse charging.

Redmi Note 9 price in India, availability, sale offers

Redmi Note 9 comes in three RAM + storage variants. The base 4GB + 64GB model is priced at 11,999, the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 13,499, and the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 14,999. The smartphone has four colour options to choose from – Aqua Green, Aqua White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red.

The Redmi Note 9 will be up for purchase through Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm. Amazon has several discount offers to choose from, based on specific debit/credit cards. The e-commerce platform also offers no-cost EMI options on select cards.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 that can be upgraded to MIUI 12. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Speaking of optics, the Redmi Note 9 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) driven features to enhance your self-portraits.

The Redmi Note 9 features up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also sports a fingerprint sensor on the back. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging and 9W reverse charging.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Price in India, Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Redmi Note 9 Sale, Redmi, Xiaomi
Facebook Quizzed by Indian Parliamentary Panel Over Political Bias

