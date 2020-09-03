Redmi Note 9 is set to go on sale in India today, September 3, starting 12pm (noon). Launched in July, the Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core SoC and features a quad rear camera setup. It is the third model in the Redmi Note 9 series, following the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Redmi Note 9 Pro. A successor to the Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch screen and carries up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also packs a large battery that supports fast and reverse charging.

Redmi Note 9 price in India, availability, sale offers

Redmi Note 9 comes in three RAM + storage variants. The base 4GB + 64GB model is priced at 11,999, the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 13,499, and the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 14,999. The smartphone has four colour options to choose from – Aqua Green, Aqua White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red.

The Redmi Note 9 will be up for purchase through Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm. Amazon has several discount offers to choose from, based on specific debit/credit cards. The e-commerce platform also offers no-cost EMI options on select cards.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 that can be upgraded to MIUI 12. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Speaking of optics, the Redmi Note 9 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) driven features to enhance your self-portraits.

The Redmi Note 9 features up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also sports a fingerprint sensor on the back. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging and 9W reverse charging.

