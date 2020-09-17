Technology News
Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 September 2020 07:00 IST
Redmi Note 9 was launched in India in July

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 will be available for purchase in four colour options
  • The Redmi phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • Redmi Note 9 comes with up to 6GB of RAM

Redmi Note 9 is set to go on sale again in India today. The Redmi phone that was launched in July will be available for purchase through Amazon and Mi.com. Key highlights of the Redmi Note 9 include a hole-punch display design and quad rear cameras. The smartphone also comes with up to 6GB of RAM as well as offers 22.5W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 competes with the likes of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Moto G9.

Redmi Note 9 price in India, sale details

Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. The phone also has a 4GB + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 13,499 and the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB model at Rs. 14,999. The Redmi Note 9 comes in Aqua Green, Aqua White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red colour options. Moreover, it will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today through Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10, and is upgradable to MIUI 12. The phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display (company speak for the hole-punch design). The display comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 9 flaunts the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary sensor, with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens as well as a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. There are usual connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also carries a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports not just 22.5W fast charging but also 9W reverse charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
