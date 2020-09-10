Redmi Note 9 will go on sale in India today, once again. The smartphone was launched in July, and is the third model in the Redmi Note 9 series, alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Redmi Note 9 comes with quad rear cameras and features a hole-punch display design. It also carries an octa-core processor as well as up to 6GB of RAM. Other key highlights of the Redmi Note 9 include 22.5W fast charging, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Redmi Note 9 price in India, sale details

Redmi Note 9 price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the base, 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 4GB + 128GB storage option at Rs. 13,499 and the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB storage model that carries the price tag of Rs. 14,999. It also comes in Aqua Green, Aqua White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red. Moreover, the sale will take place at 12pm (noon) today through Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It is also upgradable to MIUI 12. In terms of display, the phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 9 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary sensor, with an f/1.79 lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 includes up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging as well as 9W reverse charging.

