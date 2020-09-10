Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 will be offered in three different variants through the limited-period sale.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 September 2020 07:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 will come with a full-HD+ Dot Display display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999
  • Redmi phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • Redmi Note 9 will be available in four distinct colours

Redmi Note 9 will go on sale in India today, once again. The smartphone was launched in July, and is the third model in the Redmi Note 9 series, alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Redmi Note 9 comes with quad rear cameras and features a hole-punch display design. It also carries an octa-core processor as well as up to 6GB of RAM. Other key highlights of the Redmi Note 9 include 22.5W fast charging, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Redmi Note 9 price in India, sale details

Redmi Note 9 price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the base, 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 4GB + 128GB storage option at Rs. 13,499 and the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB storage model that carries the price tag of Rs. 14,999. It also comes in Aqua Green, Aqua White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red. Moreover, the sale will take place at 12pm (noon) today through Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It is also upgradable to MIUI 12. In terms of display, the phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 9 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary sensor, with an f/1.79 lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 includes up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging as well as 9W reverse charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 price in India, Redmi Note 9 specifications, Redmi Note 9, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Briefly Listed on Company Site, Official Renders and Colour Options Leaked

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  3. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  4. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  5. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  6. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  7. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Variants Leak Online
  8. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  9. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  10. Flipkart Launches Motorola-Branded Soundbars in 200W, 100W Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme 7 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Realme.com in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Dune Trailer Introduces the Next Mega Sci-Fi Franchise
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Briefly Listed on Company Site, Official Renders and Colour Options Leaked
  6. Motorola Razr 5G Price, Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Variants, Colour Options Leak Online
  8. Realme Watch S Pro Details Surface via US FCC Website, Specifications Tipped
  9. Huawei to Share Progress of Google Android OS Rival Harmony Amid US Tensions
  10. Mi Health App Update Brings Heart Rate Monitoring Feature to Phones: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com