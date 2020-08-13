Technology News
Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 and goes up to Rs. 14,999.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 13 August 2020 10:31 IST
Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel main shooter

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 comes with three RAM and storage options
  • The phone comes with four colour options as well
  • Redmi Note 9 will be on sale only via Amazon

Redmi Note 9 is all set to go on sale today, August 13, via Amazon starting 12pm (noon). Launched in India last month, the pocket-friendly device comes in three RAM and storage variants. Redmi Note 9 will be available in four colour variants on the e-commerce platform, as mentioned on the product's listing page. A fourth Scarlet Red colourway also went on sale last week as part of Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale. However, it won't be available for purchase in the sale today.

Redmi Note 9 price in India, sale offers

As mentioned, the Redmi Note 9 will be available in three RAM and storage options. The 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 11,999, the 4GB + 128GB at Rs. 13,499, and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,999. All three models will be up for grabs via Amazon starting from 12pm (noon). Mi.com will not be conducting a flash sale for Redmi Note 9 today.

The Redmi Note 9 will also be made available in three colour options - Pebble Grey, Aqua Green, Scarlet Red and Arctic White. The Scarlet Red colour option was introduced last week.

Amazon also offers several discount options to choose from. These include a five percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback card, a flat five percent discount on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Buyers can also choose from no-cost EMI options on select cards.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Some user reports also suggested that some Redmi Note 9 devices have started receiving the MIUI 12 update in India. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Speaking of cameras, the Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

For storage, the device offers up to 128GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, infrared (IR) blaster, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. The battery also supports 9W reverse charging. Lastly, the phone measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
