Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Xiaomi Site: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 August 2020 07:24 IST
Redmi Note 9 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 comes in four colour options
  • The price starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model
  • Redmi Note 9 packs a 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon). The phone has been put on sale multiple times now after being launched in India last month. It comes with a quad rear camera setup, octa-core processor, and a massive battery. The Redmi Note 9 is offered in three RAM and storage configurations, and four colour options. The phone falls in the budget friendly segment and offers impressive specifications for the price.

Redmi Note 9 price in India

The Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB base model. Moving up, the 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 13,499 and lastly, the top-end 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,999. The Redmi Note 9 will be available in four colour options namely, Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red, when it goes on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

There is a quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 that includes a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor housed in the hole-punch cutout, located at the top left corner of the screen.

For storage, the phone comes with up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, infrared (IR) blaster, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. The battery also supports 9W reverse charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 161.48x76.7x8.75mm and weighs 200 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
